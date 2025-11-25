Aethos - Derk-Jan van Heerden: Aircraft End-of-Life Expert's Song Takes Flight After Cancer Diagnosis

Terminal diagnosis inspires industry veteran to release a song about his life and love for aviation.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircraft end-of-life professional Derk-Jan van Heerden (45) has released a song about his life and love of aviation. Van Heerden produced it in response to a brain cancer diagnosis, with the help of a number of friends. Titled 'Die Twice', the song's lyrics blend a moving reflection on his mortality with the metaphor of a last flight. 'Die Twice' launches today on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube, under the artist name One Flight.

Life after a cancer diagnosis

Van Heerden was diagnosed with stage 4 Glioblastoma in 2023. With extensive medical treatment, the average life expectancy following a Glioblastoma diagnosis is 15 months.

Confronted with the end of his own life, the aircraft end-of-life expert had to adjust to his new reality. "I decided to have as much fun as possible. Do things with friends and family, attend international events to meet up with my friends in the aviation industry, and take up running again." When fellow aviation professional and music lover Paul Crezee proposed making a song about his life, Van Heerden immediately agreed—not knowing if he would be able to carry the project to completion. It turned out he could: Van Heerden is one of the 20% of Glioblastoma patients who survive for more than two years.

A lifetime of promoting sustainable aviation

Van Heerden has had a long and distinctive career in aircraft recycling. A TU Delft graduate, he founded the aircraft disassembly company AELS (Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions) and served on the board of AFRA (Aircraft Fleet Recycling Association) as president. Following his diagnosis, he founded Aethos, a non-profit dedicated to improving aircraft materials recycling. The foundation is meant to be his professional legacy and parting gift, carrying on his efforts in promoting a more sustainable handling of materials in the aviation industry.

Raising awareness through music

Van Heerden would love for his unusual music project to be picked up by the aviation media. "I'm incredibly proud of the song and had a great time creating it, so for me it is already a win. But it would be awesome if it goes on to generate publicity for Aethos, and raises awareness about the need for proper recycling of aircraft materials."

'Die Twice' is available today on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

