Aether Creates the World's First Carbon-Negative Diamonds Made From Air

As the most sustainable fine jewelry brand in the world, Aether uses proprietary technology to transform harmful air pollution into the world's rarest diamonds.

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aether is proud to be the first in the world to successfully create gemstone quality diamonds out of air. Via their protected technology, Aether converts excess carbon dioxide air pollution in the atmosphere into beautiful precious stones. With this process, Aether simultaneously cleans the environment and furthers its vision of providing a better future for the planet and the people who inhabit it. Aether will feature its carbon-negative diamonds in their breakthrough luxury jewelry line, designed for both humans and the planet, which will launch via their website in December of this year and define the future of fine jewelry.

Aether's commitment to radical transparency and desire to correct the existing shortcomings of the diamond industry fuels their groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind innovation, and delivers to consumers a truly sustainable option for diamond jewelry, where no one else has previously succeeded. Although other entities have strived to make claims similar to those of Aether, scientific research and investigation has proven them without merit. It is this same type of misleading statements and greenwashing in the diamond industry throughout the decades that has caused confusion and mistrust among consumers, and which Aether has as its mission to fix.

"Amid global climate change and all of the other challenges 2020 has brought with it, we believe there is currently great opportunity for high-minded doers to step in and help shape the future. Now more than ever, forces for true and lasting change are coalescing to transform our world into one where massive positive advancements for humanity and the planet are truly possible. Aether is proud to be a part of that change for good as the creator of the world's first gem quality diamonds from air. We're committed to the unprecedented modern alchemy of turning air pollution into precious stones, and committed to serving as a beacon for integrity and transparency in the diamond industry, where so many others have fallen short on that promise to consumers," says Ryan Shearman, CEO of Aether.

Many companies in the sustainable jewelry landscape claim to be carbon neutral, despite all other lab-grown diamond brands sourcing their carbon from fossil fuels. For Aether, this is not good enough. Aether believes that we cannot reverse climate change by being neutral and raises the bar with their carbon-negative diamonds. All Aether diamonds are certified by the International Gemological Institute and held to the same standards as mined diamonds.

Aether is a luxury jewelry company with a paradigm-shifting vision, one that makes jewelry that pushes the boundaries of design, technology and craftsmanship in order to pave the way for a more beautiful, honest and enduring world. As the future of fine jewelry, created for humans, and the planet, each breathtaking Aether piece is designed and crafted by hand. Aether is proud to be the first company in the world to successfully create carbon-negative diamonds, which serve as symbol of their commitment to forge an entirely new future for fine jewelry.

