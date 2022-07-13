Aesthetic Cosmetic Lasers Market Registering a Huge CAGR Of 11.3% and Is Likely To Reach USD 1,400.0 Million by 2029: Analyzed By Size, Share, Growth Opportunities and Revenue Insights

'Global Aesthetic Cosmetic Lasers Market' the new research report adds in Data Bridge Market Research's reports database. This Research Report spread across 329 Page, 53 No of Tables, And 244 No of Figures with summarizing Top companies, with tables and figures.

Global Aesthetic Cosmetic Lasers Market was valued at USD 536.46 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,400.0 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The "multiplatform lasers" accounts for the largest type segment in the aesthetic cosmetic lasers market within the forecasted period owing to the scalable and upgradeable hybrid systems, the flexibility and versatility of several standalone systems in a single package. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Over the years, there has been high demand for popular aesthetic procedures due to growing appearance conscious population. Over the course of past five years, the male involvement increased by 43% projected to show substantial growth over the forecasted period. With this rate of increment in the aesthetic/cosmetic procedure, the market will gain traction within the forecasted period.

Cosmetic or aesthetic lasers are basically the medical devices that are used for cosmetic treatments utilizing the selective photothermolysis approach, which uses a brief and focused light beam of a specific wavelength to create a thermal effect that destroys undesirable cells. These lasers are used for a variety of operations, including tattoo removal, wrinkle removal, acne and scar removal, hair removal, and skin rejuvenation. Treatment for the elimination of various forms of scars, such as sun damage, melisma, and age spots, is part of the acne and scar removal segment, which is expected to develop in the future. An ablative laser, which vaporizes the injured skin's top layer, and a non-ablative laser, which works deeper into the skin without destroying the surface layer, are the two types of laser treatments employed. Aesthetic lasers are used to remove wrinkles, hair, pigmented lesions, and tattoos, among other things.

Recent Developments

In June 2021, Bausch Health Companies Inc., and Solta Medical announced the United State launch of the Clear + Brilliant Touch laser. , The company's next-generation Clear + Brilliant laser, which offers patients of all ages and skin types the benefits of two wavelengths for a more tailored and thorough treatment procedure.

In January 2020, Lumenis Ltd., the world's largest energy-based medical device company for aesthetic, surgical and ophthalmic applications, announces the launch of its newest platform, the LightSheer Quattro. LightSheer Quattro is the newest member of Lumenis' premium LightSheer family, which provides scientifically proven laser hair removal treatments for all skin types with minimal downtime using either 805nm or 1060nm wavelengths, as well as treatment of pigmented and vascular lesions. By combining High Speed Vacuum aided technology with ChillTipTM Integrated Contact cooling technology, practitioners may achieve great clinical results while delivering patients with pleasant, effective, rapid, and safe treatments. The upgradeable LightSheer Quattro system is a terrific addition to any MedSpa or Medical Office, whether seasoned or just getting started in the business.

Global Aesthetic Cosmetic Lasers Market Scope

The Global aesthetic cosmetic lasers market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Standalone Lasers

Multiplatform Lasers

Application

Hair Removal

Skin Rejuvenation

Vascular Lesions

Acne and Scars

Pigmented Lesion and Tattoo Removal

Leg and Varicose Veins

Other Applications

End-User

Private Clinics

Hospitals

Medical Spas

Key Pointers Covered in the Aesthetic/Cosmetic Lasers Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Market Installed Base

Market By Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Healthcare Outcomes

Market Cost of Care Analysis

Regulatory Framework and Changes

Prices and Reimbursement Analysis

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

Aesthetic Cosmetic Lasers Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Growing Aesthetic Procedures

The growth in various procedures such as the tattoo removal, skin rejuvenation, hair removal, wrinkles, acne and scar removal, among others are the most significant factor driving the growth for this market. Surge in awareness regarding the physical appearance, which inclines population towards these cosmetic procedures are also expected to accelerate the overall growth of the market.

Growing Investments and Advancements

Moreover, the various technical advancement in the field of aesthetic/cosmetic lasers and rise in the medicinal tourism are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. Increase in the research and development activities in the market and rise in the technological advancements will further expand the aesthetic cosmetic lasers market's growth rate in the future.

Furthermore, the expanding healthcare sector, soaring demand for non-invasive aesthetic treatments along with the modernization in the healthcare techniques are also expected to fuel market growth. Surging awareness regarding benefits of laser procedures, increase in the healthcare expenditure and rise in the demand from emerging economies are also projected to cushion the growth of the market.

Browse the complete table of contents at Aesthetic Cosmetic Lasers Market - https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-aestheticcosmetic-lasers-market

Aesthetic Cosmetic Lasers Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The aesthetic cosmetic lasers market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, application and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the aesthetic cosmetic lasers market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the aesthetic cosmetic lasers market because of the high presence of manufacturers, surging number of aesthetic laser procedures coupled with the high adoption of minimally invasive devices within the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the high population growth, rising awareness about the advantages of laser procedures along with the increase in medical tourism within the region.

According to Data Bridge Market Research the aesthetic/cosmetic lasers market in developing regions is witnessing a growth in terms of its adoption rate, due to increasing demand for non- invasive aesthetic procedures, changing lifestyle, advancement & development in the region and less procedural cost.

Now the question is which are the regions that aesthetic/cosmetic lasers market players should target? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted market leaders to target North America's developing regions to help them in attaining better volume of revenue generation.

