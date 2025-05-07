Aeson Power Showcases Innovative Sodium Battery Technology at EES Europe 2025

MUNICH, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At EES Europe 2025, one of the leading events for the energy storage industry, Aeson Power debuted its sodium products including the SIBPOM-4850 for telecommunications, the SIBPOM-12100 for UPS, the SIBPOM-125kWh energy storage cabinet for C&I-scale, and the NaForce and NaPulse for passenger cars.

Aeson Power's sodium products utilize NFPP polyanionic technology battery cells. The products feature intrinsic safety (capacity can be fully restored after discharging to zero volts), excellent high-temperature resistance (cells operate normally at 60 C), superior rate performance, high charge-discharge efficiency (RTE easily exceeds 95%), and long life (over 15,000 cycles).

For the C&I energy storage, Aeson Power launched sodium product SIBPOM-125kWh energy storage cabinet with safety, intelligence, wide temperature range, and high energy density, and has passed strict third-party tests based on lithium battery standards such as IEC 62619 and IEC 62933.

For the vehicle, Aeson Power introduced two series of sodium-ion batteries ─ the NaForce following European standards (EU) and NaPulse following Japanese standards (JIS) ─ each of which includes both a start-stop option and a starting option and provides instant starting at extreme temperatures, fast charging, light weight design and long service life, especially the start-stop batteries, which have a deep cycle capacity of 180,000. They are suitable for passenger cars and the best alternative to AGM and MF batteries.

Along with the sodium product, Aeson Power also displayed the lithium battery energy storage products - a 261kWh C&I energy storage cabinet and a 5MWh containerized energy storage system - certified to IEC standards by TÜV SÜD and French BV and the bipolar lead-acid battery - TRE, TUS, TSS, THS series - with excellent PSoC cycling, better cranking performance, and high power output.

Aeson Power's general manager Shirley Zhang stated, "Our bipolar lead-acid batteries are globally unique in low temperature of -40C performance, with wide market adoption. Now, our sodium-ion batteries will also achieve breakthroughs. The safety of sodium battery technology is a critical foundation for future applications. Aeson Power will keep focusing R&D resources on sodium technology."

Aeson Power is a trusted Australian provider of reliable energy solutions, including industry-proven batteries and cutting-edge energy storage solutions. Aeson Power has built an innovation ecosystem, spanning material selection, cell design, and system integration and become a pioneer in next-generation energy storage solutions. Visit www.aesonpower.com for more information.

