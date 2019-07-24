Aerospace Structural Adhesives Market to Reach US$ 1.07 Billion in 2024, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Aerospace Structural Adhesives Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, Military Aircraft, and UAV), by Adhesive Type (Film Adhesives, Paste Adhesives, Primers, Mold Release, and Syntactic, Core Fill, and Abradable), by Resin Type (Epoxy, BMI, and Others), by Application Type (Composite & Metal Bonding and Repair, Surface Preparation, Protection, and LSP, Potting and Edge Fill, and Others), by Structure Type (Interiors, Airframe, Engine, and Others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the aerospace structural adhesives market for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024 at the global, regional, and country-level. After publishing exclusive studies on niche subjects of aircraft films, aircraft decorative laminates, and composite surfacing films, we have further expanded our research scope to another niche but high-growth market on "aerospace structural adhesives" in order to provide the complete picture of the market in terms of resin type and application of different adhesives in different aerospace applications. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most comprehensive manner to provide a 360-degree view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available as well as formulation of growth strategies.

Aerospace Structural Adhesives Market: Highlights from the Report

Structural adhesives have extensively been used for bonding structural as well as non-structural applications in the aerospace industry. Structural adhesive assembles dissimilar materials, carries higher weight loads, and improves the uniform distribution of the stresses and strains across bonded joints. A wide variety of structural adhesives, such as film adhesives, paste adhesives, mold release agents, primers, syntactic core, core fill, and abradable, are used in different aerospace applications to meet the various industry requirements. These adhesives aid the airframers in maintaining the integrity and strength of parts without making any holes for fixing rivets or any other type of fasteners. The prominence of structural adhesives has significantly been growing in the aerospace industry with the incessant increase in the usage of composites in the latest aircraft programs.

As per Stratview Research, the global aerospace structural adhesives market is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach US$ 1.07 billion in 2024. Adhesives are gradually becoming the choice of materials in the aerospace industry, propelled by several factors including rising commercial and regional aircraft deliveries, increasing next-generation aircraft programs (B787 and A350XWB), increasing composites content, and a gradual shift from mechanical fasteners to structural adhesives.

The research's findings suggest that development of multi-functionalities, such as multi-substrate bonding and high-temperature performance, development of sustainable materials, Cr(VI) free, phenolic free, and REACH compliant products, and materials for faster processing, such as fast curing and out-of-autoclave (OoA) are some of the focus areas of the market.

Click Here and Run Through the TOC of the Report

Based on the resin type, epoxy is likely to remain the most dominant resin system over the next five years, whereas BMI is likely to witness the highest growth over the next five years. Epoxy adhesives are widely used in the aerospace industry, owing to their excellent adhesion to metals as well as substrates such as thermoset plastics or composites. They provide excellent durability, excellent temperature resistance with low shrinkage, and do not produce volatiles during the curing process.

Airframe is projected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. It is one segment that registered the highest increase in the penetration of composite materials. However, interiors segment is subjected to grow at the highest rate in the coming five years for structural adhesives, driven by a large commercial aircraft fleet size across regions. Most of the major interior systems, such as seats, floor panels, lavatory, and galley, need to be replaced within the stipulated life of aircraft.

Register Here for a Free Sample of the 285-Page Detailed Report

In terms of region, North America is projected to remain the largest market during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the North American aerospace structural adhesives market. The country is the hub for the aerospace manufacturing industry with the presence of several tier players, aircraft OEMs and MRO companies. Asia-Pacific is likely to remain the most eye-catching market in the foreseeable future, mainly driven by the assembly of upcoming commercial and regional aircraft, such as C919 and MRJ. Establishment of aircraft assembly facilities by Boeing and Airbus in China to create further demand for aerospace structural composites in the region.

The key aerospace structural adhesive manufacturing companies are Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Solvay S.A., The 3M Company, Hexcel Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Toray Advanced Composites, Magnolia Advanced Materials Inc., Lord Corporation, Delo Industrial Adhesives, Sika Advanced Resins, and Scott Bader Inc. Advancements in adhesives, such as improvement in cure time and temperature, fracture toughness; speeding up of production time, execution of mergers & acquisitions, and collaborations with OEMs are some of the strategies adopted by the major players in order to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the global aerospace structural adhesives market and has segmented the market in six ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the six ways in which the market is segmented:

Aerospace Structural Adhesives Market, By Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Helicopter (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

UAV (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Structural Adhesives Market, by Adhesive Type

Film Adhesives (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Paste Adhesives (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Primers (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Syntactic, Core Fill, and Abradable (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Mold Release (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Structural Adhesives Market, by Resin Type

Epoxy (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

BMI (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Structural Adhesives Market, by Application Type

Composite & Metal Bonding and Repair (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Surface Preparation, Protection, and LSP (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Potting and Edge Fill (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Structural Adhesives Market, by Structure Type

Interiors (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Airframe (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Engine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Other (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Structural Adhesives Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: France , Germany , the UK, Spain , Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Regional Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

Click Here for Other Reports from Stratview Research in the Aerospace & Defense Industry

