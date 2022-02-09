Aerospace Rolled Products Market Size to Reach US$ 5.8 bn in 2026

Aerospace Rolled Products market is expected to reach US$ 5.8 bn in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2021- 2026, reports Stratview Research.

RAIPUR, India, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Aerospace Rolled Products Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Aerospace Rolled Products market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Swift recovery of aircraft production after being hit by the pandemic.

Market entry of new aircraft.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Aerospace Rolled Products Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following 6 ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Product Type (Sheets, Plates, and Others)

(Sheets, Plates, and Others) Platform Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Military Aircraft, Helicopter, UAV, and Spacecraft)

(Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Military Aircraft, Helicopter, UAV, and Spacecraft) Material Type (Titanium & Alloys, Aluminum & Alloys, Steel & Alloys, and Others)

(Titanium & Alloys, Aluminum & Alloys, Steel & Alloys, and Others) Sales Channel Type (Direct Sales and Distributor Sales)

(Direct Sales and Distributor Sales) Product Type (Hot-Rolled Products and Cold-Rolled Products)

(Hot-Rolled Products and Cold-Rolled Products) Region ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World).

Aerospace Rolled Products Market Insights

Market Trends by Platform type:

Stratview Research has segmented the market based on the platform type as commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, military aircraft, helicopter, UAV, and spacecraft. Commercial aircraft is projected to remain the largest and fastest-growing market segment over the next six years. Swiftly recovering the production of aircraft and the market entry of new aircraft, such as C919, are the prime factors behind the segment's long-term healthy growth. Airbus confirmed that the production rate of the A320 family will be 45 aircraft per month by the fourth quarter of 2021 and is likely to leap to 64 aircraft per month by the second quarter of 2023.

Market Trends by Material type:

We have segmented the market as titanium & alloys, aluminum & alloys, steel & alloys, and others based on the material type. The Aluminum & alloys segment is likely to hold the lead in 2020, whereas titanium & alloys are expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Aluminum & alloys have remained the material of choice for several decades in the aerospace industry. Aluminum is a low-cost, lightweight metal that can be heat-treated to fairly high-strength levels; and it is one of the most easily fabricated high-performance materials. Titanium offers a remarkable weight advantage for aerospace structures as its density is 40% lesser than that of steel- or nickel-based alloys. Titanium and nickel are increasingly gaining traction in the aerospace industry owing to a plethora of advantages offered by them.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

In terms of region, North America is expected to capture the highest share of the aerospace rolled products market during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the region's market with the presence of major aircraft OEMs, tier players, raw material suppliers, and part fabricators. Most of the rolled product suppliers have their presence in the region to address the emergent needs of OEMs and to be the partner for their upcoming aircraft programs or upcoming fuel-efficient variants of existing aircraft programs.

Asia-Pacific is likely to recoup at the fastest rate, witnessing the highest growth over the next six years. The region's highest growth is mainly attributable to the increasing aircraft fleet to support rising passenger traffic; the opening of Boeing and Airbus assembly plants for multiple aircraft programs; increasing production and procurement of military aircraft, owing to rising defense budget; and upcoming indigenous aircraft, C919. India and China to remain the thrust-bearers of the region's market in the long run.

COVID-19 Impact on the Aerospace Rolled Products Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed few key players and discussed company profiles of below-given players -

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated.

Arconic Corporation

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Constellium SE

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation

Titanium Metals Corporation (TIMET)

VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Aerospace Rolled Products Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

