Aerospace Raw Materials Market Size to Reach US$ 19.8 Billion in 2025, Says Stratview Research

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's aerospace raw materials market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. After a continuous interest in our aircraft aerostructures market report from the industry stakeholders, we have tried to further accentuate our research scope to the aerospace raw materials market in order to provide the most crystal-clear picture of the market. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Aerospace Raw Materials Market: Highlights

Aircraft designing and manufacturing depends upon various factors including comfort, safety, efficiency, and reliability and their intensity varies from aircraft to aircraft. Aircraft manufacturing is always highly regulated where many quality checks and legal documentation are required across the supply chain, before their use in an aircraft. This is a time-consuming process and any delay in aircraft manufacturing, due to shortage of raw materials, can lead to catastrophic results and put enormous pressure on OEMs with loss of millions of dollars.

Some of the raw materials have witnessed a remarkable journey in the aerospace industry over the decades. Titanium and composite materials have been at the top in the list of materials contributing higher in OEMs' strategies for next-generation aircraft. Other materials, such as superalloys, have also witnessed fair growth over the years. It is anticipated that titanium and composites will remain apple of the eye for the market stakeholders in the industry in years to come.

As per Stratview Research, the market for raw materials in the aerospace industry was estimated at US$ 15.0 billion in 2019 and is likely to experience a healthy CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2020-2025) to reach the value of US$ 19.8 billion in 2025. Raw materials majorly used in the aerospace industry are aluminum & alloys, titanium & alloys, composites, steel & alloys, and superalloys. Composite materials have been witnessing the most unsettling journey especially in the aerospace & defense industry where the penetration of advanced composites has increased to more than 50% of the structural weight in the next-generation aircraft programs, such as A350XWB and B787, with an aim to enhance fuel efficiency.

Based on the platform type, commercial aircraft is expected to remain the largest as well as the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Strong order backlogs of the best-selling aircraft programs, such as B737 and A320 including their variants; upcoming aircraft programs, such as C919 and MC-21; and large aircraft fleet size are likely to create a healthy demand for raw materials in the commercial aircraft segment. Grounding of B737Max and the recent outbreak of coronavirus across the world may have some short-term impact on the demand for raw materials. But the long-term outlook still seems impressive with good growth opportunities across the world.

Based on the material type, titanium & alloys are expected to remain the largest segment (in terms of value) of the market during the forecast period. Over the years, there has been a greater penetration of titanium parts as new aircraft programs are built with higher titanium content. However, in terms of volume, aluminum & alloys hold a significant share as all the legacy aircraft platforms, such as B737 and A320, are built with extensive use of aluminum alloys.

In terms of region, North America is expected to remain the largest market for aerospace raw materials during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the region's market and has one of the largest fleets of commercial and military aircraft in the world. Due to the presence of major companies, the region is the early go-getter in the industry concerning technology and material adoption. Opening of assembly plants of the A320 and A220 aircraft programs by Airbus in the USA further assures a healthy growth of the market in the region.

However, Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth during the same period, driven by a host of factors including increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, increasing defense budget of key economies, opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus, and upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi SpaceJet).

Key players in the aerospace raw materials market are VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation; Allegheny Technologies, Inc.; TIMET (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.); Alcoa Corporation; Kaiser Aluminum; Constellium SE; Hexcel Corporation; Solvay S.A.; Toray Industries, Inc.; and Carpenter Technology Corporation. All the major raw material suppliers have different growth strategies based on their synergies, product portfolio, market reach, geographical presence, and market positioning. However, the formation of long-term contracts, new product developments, and strategic alliances are some of the key strategies adopted by major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

The aerospace raw materials market is gradually heading towards consolidation as the industry recorded a good number of mergers & acquisitions to tap growing opportunities in this briskly expanding market. For instance, in 2015, Solvay SA acquired Cytec Industries Inc. to enhance its advanced materials portfolio. Similarly, in 2018, Toray, the world's largest supplier of carbon fiber, acquired TenCate Advanced Composites Holding B.V. (TCAC) from Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V. Also, in 2015, Alcoa Corporation, the world's leading supplier of aluminum, acquired RTI International Metals, gaining excellent capabilities in the aerospace titanium market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the aerospace raw materials market and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Aerospace Raw Materials Market, by Platform Type

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Helicopter (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Spacecraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Raw Materials Market, by Material Type

Titanium & Alloys (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aluminum & Alloys (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Steel & Alloys (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Composites (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Raw Materials Market, by Form Type

Titanium & Alloys (Form Type Trend and Forecast)

Aluminum & Alloys (Form Type Trend and Forecast)

Steel & Alloy (Form Type Trend and Forecast)

Composites (Form Type Trend and Forecast)

Aerospace Raw Materials Market, by Sales Channel Type

Direct Sales (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Distributor Sales (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Raw Materials Market, by Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

