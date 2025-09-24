Aerospace Materials Market worth $62.3 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Aerospace Materials Market by Type (Aluminum Alloys, Steel Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Super Alloys, Composite Materials), Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Business & General Aviation, Helicopters), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", aerospace materials market is estimated to be valued at USD 43.0 billion in 2025 and reach USD 62.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2025 and 2030.

The growth of the aerospace materials market is driven by the rising demand for advanced materials that deliver superior performance, efficiency, and sustainability in modern aircraft. Lightweight composites, titanium alloys, and next-generation aluminum alloys are increasingly adopted to enhance fuel efficiency through significant weight reduction while maintaining high strength-to-weight ratios and durability. Their superior resistance to corrosion, fatigue, and environmental degradation also reduces maintenance costs, further boosting their appeal. Regulatory pressures to curb carbon emissions, combined with rapid advancements in material science and manufacturing technologies, are accelerating the shift toward composites and other innovative materials. In addition, the design flexibility of these materials enables more aerodynamically efficient aircraft structures, aligning with surging global air travel demand, military modernization, and the development of next-gen aircraft. Growing sustainability initiatives are also fostering the use of low-carbon and recyclable aerospace materials, positioning them as critical enablers of both performance and environmental responsibility across the aerospace value chain.

The aluminium alloys segment is projected to register the second-highest CAGR in the aerospace materials market during the forecast period

The aerospace materials market is segmented based on the types into aluminium alloys, steel alloys, titanium alloys, super alloys, composite materials and others. Aluminium alloys are forecast to register the second-highest CAGR as they uniquely combine high performance, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability making them the preferred material for high-volume airframes and many secondary/primary structures where composites are less economically attractive.

Advances in high-strength aluminum chemistries (notably Al-Li and other aerospace-grade formulations), improved joining and machining methods (e.g., friction-stir welding, automated forming) and faster certification paths have closed the performance gap with some composite solutions while keeping manufacturing and MRO costs lower. Aluminium's superior recyclability and growing availability of low-carbon or recycled aluminum also align with OEMs' decarbonization targets, increasing its appeal versus more carbon-intensive alternatives.

The military aircraft segment is projected to be the third fastest-growing aircraft type in the global aerospace materials market

The adoption of advanced aerospace materials in the military aircraft segment is accelerating, driven by the demand for lighter, stronger, and more resilient platforms capable of performing in extreme operational environments. Composite materials, particularly carbon fiber composites, play a pivotal role by enabling significant weight reduction that enhances fuel efficiency, range, and maneuverability, while also delivering superior strength, durability, and thermal resistance essential for high-speed and combat missions. Their inherent ability to lower radar cross-sections further supports stealth technologies, making them vital for next-generation defense aircraft. Ongoing innovations in manufacturing techniques such as automated fiber placement, resin transfer molding, and additive processes are streamlining production and improving cost efficiency, thereby expanding their adoption.

As global defense forces prioritize fleet modernization and advanced tactical capabilities, composites are witnessing rising demand both in the design of new military aircraft and in the retrofitting of existing platforms to meet evolving operational and strategic requirements.

The exterior application segment is projected to be the fastest-growing in the global aerospace materials market

The exterior application segment is projected to be the fastest-growing in the global aerospace materials market due to the increasing demand for materials that can withstand extreme operational stresses, environmental exposure, and stringent safety requirements. Aircraft exteriors are directly exposed to high mechanical loads, temperature fluctuations, UV radiation, and corrosive conditions, necessitating advanced materials such as composites, titanium alloys, and aluminum alloys that deliver superior fatigue resistance, corrosion protection, and structural integrity.

The rise of next-generation aircraft designs with larger fuselage structures, advanced wing configurations, and higher fuel-efficiency targets is driving the use of lightweight yet durable materials in exteriors. Moreover, military and defense programs emphasize stealth, durability, and thermal resistance for exteriors, further boosting demand. Sustainability initiatives, including the development of recyclable composites and low-carbon 'green' alloys, are also reshaping exterior material adoption, as OEMs and airlines align with global decarbonization goals. Collectively, these factors make exterior applications the most dynamic growth area for aerospace materials in the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is expected to be third largest market during forecast period

The aerospace materials market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the third-largest market for aerospace materials during the forecast period, driven by the rapid expansion of the aviation sector and significant investments in both commercial and military aircraft programs. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are witnessing rising air passenger traffic, leading to fleet expansion and new aircraft deliveries from OEMs like Airbus, Boeing, and COMAC. Additionally, strong government support for indigenization in defense manufacturing, coupled with increasing R&D investments in advanced materials and aerospace innovation, is further boosting regional demand. The growing presence of aircraft manufacturing hubs, MRO facilities, and strategic collaborations with global aerospace players are also fostering material adoption. While North America and Europe continue to lead in terms of technological advancements and mature aerospace infrastructure, Asia Pacific is steadily positioning itself as a critical growth market, supported by its expanding middle-class population, rising defense budgets, and focus on sustainability in next-generation aerospace programs.

Key Players



Prominent companies in the aerospace materials market include Syensqo (Belgium), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Hexcel Corporation (US), Teijin Limited (Japan), Huntsman International LLC (US), VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation (Russia), SGL Carbon (Germany), Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials (Japan), DuPont (US), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Swiss Steel Group (Switzerland), ATI (US), Alcoa Corporation (US), China Ansteel Group Corporation Limited (China), and Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) (US), among others.

