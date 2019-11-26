Aerospace High-Performance Thermoplastics Market Size to Grow at 6.5% CAGR During 2020 to 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Aerospace High-Performance Thermoplastics Market by Platform Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Military Aircraft, Spacecraft, and Others), by Resin Type (PPS, PAEK Family, PASU Family, HPPA, PEI, and Others), by Form Type (Reinforced and Unreinforced), by Application Type (Interiors, Exteriors, Assembly Components, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's aerospace high-performance thermoplastics market realities as well as future possibilities for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. After conducting a detailed study on the high-performance thermoplastic composites market, we have tried to narrow down our research scope to aerospace high-performance thermoplastics market in order to provide the most crystal-clear picture of the market. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available as well as formulate growth strategies.

Aerospace High-Performance Thermoplastics Market: Highlights

High-performance thermoplastics (HPTPs) represent a diminutive subset of the overall thermoplastics market and are preferably used in specialized applications where there is a greater demand for extraordinary properties including high-heat temperature tolerance, ability to withstand harsh environments, and excellent mechanical performance. PPS, PAEK family, PASU family, HPPA, and PEI are the major HPTPs, accounting for more than 90% share.

The role of HPTPs in the aerospace industry is more pivotal than other end-use industries as aerospace engineers keep on seeking materials that give them an edge to better address the market's emerging requirements. The role of HPTPs further increases as these materials offer opportunities to the engineers to shed off the weight of aircraft by replacing traditional materials including steel. Over the past couple of years, there has been a remarkable growth in the usage of HPTPs in the aerospace industry.

In comparison to standard and engineering thermoplastics, HPTPs deliver better temperature stability, excellent chemical resistance, and higher mechanical properties. When reinforced with fibers/fillers, the properties of these materials can be further enhanced to meet the diverse requirements of the aerospace industry.

The euphoria of the leading players in the aerospace high-performance thermoplastics market continues as the market is subjected to grow at a lucrative CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Several factors mushrooming the growth of aerospace HPTP market are increasing production rates of B787, F35, and A350XWB programs, increasing commercial and regional aircraft deliveries, rising demand for lightweight and corrosion-resistant parts, increasing penetration of composites in new generation aircraft, and low processing cost of thermoplastic vs thermoset composites.

All the aircraft types are generating sizeable demand for HPTPs; however, commercial aircraft is maintaining the vanguard in driving the demand for HPTPs. The aircraft type is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Several factors are driving the demand for HPTPs in commercial aircraft in which some of the most noticeable ones are increasing penetration of composite materials in the latest aircraft programs including B787 and A350XWB, increasing production rates of key programs, introduction of fuel-efficient variants of the best-selling aircraft (A320neo and B777x), and upcoming aircraft programs (Irkut MC-21 and COMAC C919).

The report comprehensively segments the market in terms of thermoplastic/resin type as polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), aromatic ketones (PAEK family), polyarylsulfone (PASU family), high-performance polyamide (HPPA), polyetherimide (PEI), and others. PPS is expected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. The resin offers various advantages, such as high-temperature performance, dimensional stability, and excellent electrical insulation properties, which makes it the preferred material for a wide array of applications in the aerospace industry, such as clips, cleats, doors, refueling and fuel systems, pipe holders, electrical components, and cable ducts where engineering thermoplastics prove to be unsuitable.

In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for aerospace HPTPs during the forecast period. Most of the major HPTP manufacturers have their presence in the region to address the emergent needs of the OEMs in order to be the partner for their upcoming aircraft programs or upcoming fuel-efficient variants of existing aircraft programs.

Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth during the same period, driven by a host of factors including increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China for B737, A320 and A330 aircraft programs, upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ), rising aircraft fleet size, and increasing military spending by countries such as China and India.

The market for aerospace HPTP is gradually consolidating as major companies are performing mergers & acquisitions to quickly gain the leading position in this briskly expanding market. For instance; Solvay S.A., a leading global supplier of advanced materials for a wide array of applications, acquired Cytec Industries Inc. at a total purchase price of approximately US$ 5.5 Billion. After the acquisition of Cytec Industries Inc.; Solvay S.A. has become one of the major players in the high-performance thermoplastics market. Analogously, in 2018, Toray, the world's largest carbon fiber manufacturer acquired TenCate Advanced Composites Holding B.V. (TCAC), a fully owned subsidiary of Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V. at an agreed purchase price of 930 million Euro. TCAC is one of the leading suppliers of carbon fiber-reinforced thermoplastic tapes and high-heat-resistant thermoset prepregs to the aerospace industry. The M&As continue in 2019 as well with Saudi Aramco acquired a 70% stake in SABIC, one of the biggest deals in the chemicals industry.

Key players in the market are Solvay S.A., Victrex plc, BASF SE, China Lumena New Materials Corporation, DIC Corporation, SABIC, Toray Industries Inc., Evonik Industries AG, and Arkema S.A. All the major high-performance thermoplastic providers or compounders have different growth strategies based on their synergies, product portfolio, market reach, geographical presence, and market positioning. However, some of the most common strategies adopted by most of them are higher focus towards development of new products addressing unmet needs, adopting more customer-centric approach rather than product-centric approach (custom-designed and application-specific products), execution of M&As to quickly gain market share, and develop vast product portfolio covering a good blend of all the three ladders of thermoplastics' pyramid.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the aerospace high-performance thermoplastics market and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Aerospace High-Performance Thermoplastics Market, by Platform Type

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Spacecraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace High-Performance Thermoplastics Market, by Resin Type

PPS (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

PAEK Family (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

PASU Family (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

HPPA (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

PEI (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace High-Performance Thermoplastics Market, by Form Type

Reinforced Thermoplastics (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Unreinforced Thermoplastics (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace High-Performance Thermoplastics Market, by Application Type

Interiors (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Exteriors (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Assembly Components (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace High-Performance Thermoplastics Market, by Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Spain , Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

