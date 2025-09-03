Aerospace Composites Market Growing at 10.4% CAGR During 2025-2030, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global aerospace composites market is expected to expand from USD 35 billion in 2025 and be worth USD 58 billion by 2030, reflecting a robust 10.4% CAGR over the forecast period. The Aerospace Composites Market is experiencing significant growth as the aviation industry increasingly adopts lightweight and high-performance materials to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Rising aircraft production, expanding hypersonic and next-generation aircraft programs, and a growing focus on sustainable and recyclable composites are accelerating market demand.

Key Insights and Trends Shaping the Aerospace Composites Market

The Aerospace Composites Market is entering a high-growth phase as manufacturers, airlines, and defense agencies increasingly prioritize materials that deliver performance, efficiency, and sustainability. Technological advancements, evolving regulatory standards, and the rising complexity of aircraft designs are creating new opportunities for composite applications across both commercial and military segments.

Rising Focus on Lightweight and Fuel-Efficient Structures

Aerospace manufacturers are under growing pressure to reduce operational costs and carbon emissions. Composites offer an exceptional strength-to-weight ratio, enabling the construction of lighter airframes without compromising safety or performance. This directly translates into lower fuel consumption, longer flight ranges, and improved payload capacities, making them essential in modern aircraft production.

Expansion of Next-Generation and Hypersonic Aircraft Programs

The surge in demand for next-generation fighter jets, hypersonic aircraft, and advanced space vehicles is accelerating the adoption of high-performance composites. These aircraft materials withstand extreme temperatures and stresses while maintaining structural integrity, making them ideal for advanced aerospace applications. Military modernization programs and commercial ventures into space tourism are further boosting this trend.

Technological Innovations in Composite Manufacturing

Advancements in resin systems, thermoplastic composites, and automated manufacturing techniques such as out-of-autoclave processing and additive manufacturing are reducing production costs and cycle times. These innovations are making composites more accessible for large-scale aircraft programs, encouraging broader adoption across commercial and defense sectors.

Rising Role of Cabin Interior Composites in Modern Aerospace

The cabin interior composites market forms a key part of the wider aerospace composites ecosystem, focusing on lightweight materials used in aircraft interiors. Demand is rising as airlines and manufacturers prioritize weight reduction, improved fuel efficiency, and enhanced passenger comfort.

Lightweight composite materials are increasingly used for cabin components such as sidewalls, flooring, seating structures, overhead bins, and lavatory panels. Their strength, durability, and design flexibility make them ideal for modern aircraft interiors where safety and aesthetics are equally important.

Technological advancements such as automated fiber placement, resin infusion techniques, and thermoplastic composites are supporting faster production cycles and greater design customization, benefiting both OEMs and the aftermarket segment.

Segment Coverage

By Fiber Type

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

And others

By Resin Type

Thermoset Composites

Thermoplastic Composites

By Manufacturing Process

Lay-Up (Hand and Automated)

Resin Transfer Molding (RTM)

And others

By Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircraft

Business Jets

Military Aircraft

Helicopters

Spacecraft and Launch Vehicles

By Structural Component

Interior Components

Exterior and Airframe

And others

By End-User

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket/MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul)

Geographic Overview

North America

A leading market driven by strong aerospace manufacturing capabilities, presence of major aircraft OEMs, and significant investments in defense and commercial aviation.

Europe

Growth is supported by advanced aerospace engineering hubs, rising focus on sustainable aviation, and increasing composite adoption in both civil and military programs.

Asia Pacific , South America , Middle East and Africa

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the detailed Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/aerospace-composites-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Aerospace Composites Market Major Players

Hexcel Corporation

Solvay

SGL Carbon

Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc. (Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation)

Toray Industries, Inc .

And others

Read more about the leading Players in Aerospace Composites sector -

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/aerospace-composites-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire

