Aerospace Bearings Market worth $14.6 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for aerospace bearings market is estimated to be USD 12.4 billion in 2023 and expected to reach USD 14.6 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The rise of the global space sector, technological innovations, and sustained growth of the defense sector are the key factors driving the aerospace bearings market's growth. The increasing focus on a greener aerospace sector and its impact on the bearing supply chain are expected to create a demand for aerospace bearings. The aerospace bearings market has been growing at a significant rate, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=191707655

Browse in-depth TOC on "Aerospace Bearings Market"

257 – Tables

48 – Figures

245 – Pages

Aerospace Bearings Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $12.4 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $14.6 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Application, Type, Sales Channel, Material & Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Delay in obtaining accreditations Key Market Opportunities Focus on the greener aerospace sector and its impact on the bearing supply chain Key Market Drivers Growing fleet of commercial and combat aircraft to drive the aerospace bearings aftermarket



The aftermarket segment is projected to lead the aerospace bearings market. With the increasing number of aircraft in operation and the need for regular maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, there is a growing demand for replacement bearings. The aftermarket segment offers opportunities for bearing manufacturers, MRO providers, and suppliers to cater to the maintenance and replacement requirements of existing aircraft fleets. As a result, the aftermarket segment is expected to hold a significant share in the aerospace bearings market. The need to maintain and extend the lifespan of these aircraft drives the demand for aftermarket bearings.

The commercial aviation segment is expected to dominate the aerospace bearings market. The continuous growth in air travel, expansion of airline fleets, and the need for regular maintenance and replacement of bearings in commercial aircraft drive the demand. With a rising number of passengers and increasing aircraft orders, there is a significant demand for aerospace bearings in the commercial aviation sector. Manufacturers and suppliers catering to this segment are poised to benefit from the sustained growth and demand in the commercial aviation segment of the aerospace bearings industry.

The landing gear segment of the aerospace bearings market by application is projected to dominate the market. The aerospace bearings market based on the application is segmented into landing gear, cockpit control, aerostructure, aircraft system, engine & APU system, door, and aircraft interior. The landing gear segment will emerge as the frontrunner in the aerospace bearings market. With increasing aircraft production and a surge in air travel, the demand for reliable and high-performance landing gear systems is on the rise. Aerospace bearings play a crucial role in ensuring smooth operation and safety during landing and take-off. Manufacturers are focusing on developing advanced bearing solutions that offer enhanced durability, reduced weight, and improved performance. This growing demand, coupled with technological advancements, is expected to drive the landing gear segment's dominance in the aerospace bearings market, creating opportunities for innovation and market expansion.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=191707655

North America is expected to account for the largest share in 2023.

The aerospace bearings market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The North America region accounts for the largest market share. This can be attributed to factors such as the presence of major aircraft manufacturers, advanced aerospace technology, and significant investments in the aviation industry. North America has a well-established aerospace sector and a high demand for aircraft, both in the commercial and military segments. Additionally, the region's focus on technological advancements and stringent safety regulations further drives the demand for aerospace bearings. As a result, North America is expected to hold a prominent position in the aerospace bearings market.

Major players operating in the aerospace bearings companies are SKF (Sweden), NSK Ltd. (Japan), JTEKT Corporation (Japan), Schaeffler AG (Germany), and NTN Corporation (Japan), among others, are some of the market players.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=191707655

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Aircraft Transparencies Market Application, by Aircraft Type (Military Aviation, Commercial Aviation, Business), End-Use (Oem, and Aftermarket), Material (Glass, Acrylic, and Polycarbonate), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Aircraft Flight Control Systems Market by Component (Cockpit Controls, Flight Control Computer, Actuators, Sensors), Platform (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Business & General Aviation), Fit, Technology and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Aviation Connectors Market by Application (Landing Gear, Engine Control System, Avionics, Cabin Equipment, Others), Type (PCB, High Power, High Speed, RF Connectors, Fiber Optics), Shape (Circular, Rectangular), & Region - Global Forecast to 2022

Aircraft Landing Gears Market by Type (Main Landing Gear, Nose Landing Gear), Sub-System (Steering, Actuation, Braking), End User, Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Advanced Air Mobility) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Aircraft Health Monitoring Market by Platform (Civil, Military, & Advanced Air Mobility Aviation), Installation (Onboard, On Ground), Fit (Linefit, Retrofit), End User, Solution, Technology, System, Operation Mode and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/aerospace-bearing-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/aerospace-bearing.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets