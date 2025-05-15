Aerospace and Defense C-Class Parts Market to Reach $25.4 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2025--Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Market Growth Driven by Higher Aircraft Production Rates, Defense Modernization Initiatives, Expansion in MRO Activity, and Increasing Demand for Lightweight Components

REDDING, Calif., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled "Aerospace and Defense C-Class Parts Market by Product Type (Fasteners, Bearings and Bushings, Seals & Gaskets, Electrical and Electronic Components, Fluid System Components, Standard Hardware, Machined & Precision Components), Application, End User, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2032", the aerospace and defense C-Class parts market is projected to reach $25.4 billion by 2032, up from an estimated $17.7 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is mainly driven by higher aircraft production rates, defense modernization initiatives globally, expansion in MRO activity, and increasing demand for lightweight components.

Key Market Drivers and Trends

The aerospace and defense C-class parts market is experiencing significant growth due to advanced materials and digital supply chain technologies that are reshaping the industry. Industry 4.0 technology adoption and integration of value-added services are gaining significant traction, while supplier consolidation is becoming more common. The growing focus on sustainability initiatives aimed at carbon footprint reduction is further driving market growth, especially in commercial aviation, military applications, and space industry sectors.

Latest trends in the aerospace and defense C-class parts market include digital supply chain solutions, which are driving innovation across multiple segments. The growing emphasis on advanced materials is substantially enhancing component performance and weight reduction capabilities, while emerging markets with growing aerospace sectors are opening untapped regional segments for expansion.

Growth Opportunities

The market presents substantial growth opportunities in advanced materials that are substantially enhancing component performance and weight reduction capabilities. Another major opportunity lies in digital supply chain solutions creating new efficiencies beyond traditional procurement methods. Additionally, emerging markets with growing aerospace sectors are opening untapped regional segments for expansion, while increased interest in the commercial space industry and advancement of Industry 4.0 technologies specifically designed for aerospace manufacturing further expand the growth landscape.

Market Challenges

Despite strong growth prospects, complex supply chains and disruptions in globally distributed manufacturing networks remain significant barriers to market expansion. Strict certification processes and prolonged qualification and approval periods present technical challenges for manufacturers. Additionally, fluctuating raw material costs, quality assurance issues, counterfeit parts concerns, skilled labor shortages, and the need to comply with evolving regulations all pose major challenges for players in this market.

Segment Insights

The global aerospace and defense C-class parts market is segmented by product type (fasteners, bearings and bushings, seals & gaskets, electrical and electronic components, fluid system components, standard hardware, machined & precision components), application (airframe structures, propulsion systems, interior systems, flight control systems, landing gear systems, avionics and electrical systems, environmental and fluid systems, weapons and defense systems, spacecraft & satellite structures), end-user (commercial aviation, military aviation, spacecraft & satellite manufacturers, rotorcraft OEMs, MRO & aftermarket), distribution channel (OEM direct sales, tier 1/2 supplier sales, aftermarket/distribution), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Market by Product Type

The Fasteners segment is expected to hold the largest share of the overall aerospace and defense C-class parts market in 2025, due to their essential role in structural integrity, extensive use across all aircraft sections, and high replacement frequency in MRO operations. However, the Electrical and Electronic Components segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by rising demand for advanced avionics, increased aircraft electrification, and growing implementation of connected aircraft systems.

Market by Application

The Airframe Structures segment is expected to dominate the overall aerospace and defense C-class parts market in 2025, primarily due to the high volume of components required, their essential role in structural integrity, and sustained demand from both new aircraft production and existing fleet maintenance. However, the Avionics and Electrical Systems segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR through 2032, driven by the rapid advancement of aircraft electronics, increased emphasis on system integration, and the growing complexity of flight control systems.

Market by End-User

The Commercial Aviation segment is expected to hold the largest share of the overall aerospace and defense C-class parts market in 2025, as it establishes foundational demand within the market with its large global fleet size, high aircraft production rates, and recurring need for replacement parts. However, the Spacecraft & Satellite Manufacturers segment is expected to experience the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by expanding commercial space activities, increasing satellite constellation deployments, and growing investments in space exploration programs.

Geographic Market Insights

In 2025, North America is expected to hold the largest share of the overall aerospace and defense C-class parts market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

However, Asia-Pacific is slated to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This rapid growth in Asia-Pacific is primarily driven by rapidly expanding domestic aerospace industries, increasing defense modernization efforts, growing commercial air travel, and substantial investments in manufacturing capabilities. The region's development of indigenous aircraft programs and growing maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capacity are also contributing significantly to market expansion.

Competitive Landscape

The global aerospace and defense C-class parts market features a diverse competitive landscape with established component manufacturers, specialized aerospace suppliers, and diversified industrial groups with aerospace divisions pursuing varied approaches to parts manufacturing and distribution.

Key players operating in the global aerospace and defense C-Class parts market include Precision Castparts Corp (Berkshire Hathaway), Howmet Aerospace, TriMas Corporation, Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing (CAM), Stanley Black & Decker (Engineered Fastening), Lisi Aerospace, RBC Bearings, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, TransDigm Group, Eaton Aerospace, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Safran Group, Amphenol Corporation, and Wesco Aircraft (Incora) among others.

