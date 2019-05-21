Aerospace & Defense Composite Ducting Market to Reach $864.7 Million in 2024, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Aerospace & Defense Composite Ducting Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, Military Aircraft, and Others), by Pressure Type (Low-Pressure Ducts and High-Pressure Ducts), by Reinforcement Type (Glass Composites, Carbon Composites, and Other Composites), by Matrix Type (Epoxy Composites, Phenolic Composites, Thermoplastic Composites, and Other Composites), by Application Type (ECS, APU, Avionics Ventilation, and Others), by Manufacturing Process Type (Mandrel Layup, Rotation Molding, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's aerospace & defense composite ducting market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner in order to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market stakeholders and investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as to formulate the growth strategies.

Composite Ducting Market in the Global Aerospace & Defense Industry: Highlights

As per Stratview Research, the global aerospace & defense composite ducting market is projected to reach US$ 864.7 million in 2024. Increasing production rates of major aircraft programs, such as A320 family, A350XWB, B737, and B787; upcoming aircraft and introduction of variants of the existing aircraft platforms, such as C919, MC-21, B737 Max, and A320neo; continuous shift from metal ducts to composite ducts to achieve greater fuel efficiency; advancement in the ducting technology; and growing aircraft fleet size are some of the major growth drivers of the market.

The research's findings suggest that commercial aircraft is expected to remain the growth engine of the market during the forecast period. The aircraft segment is also expected to witness the highest growth over the next five years, driven by increasing production rate of key aircraft programs, such as B737, A320, B787, and A350, and continuous shift from metal ducts to composite ducts in both low-pressure and high-pressure applications. Regional aircraft is also projected to witness impressive growth during the same period.

Click Here and Run Through the Detailed TOC of the Report

Low-pressure applications currently dominate the market. Composite ducting is widely preferred in low-pressure applications throughout the entire breadth of fixed and rotary wing aircraft types and offers several advantages, such as lightweight, excellent strength, thermal resistance, and ability to mold complex shapes.

In terms of reinforcement type, glass fiber is the most widely used in the market and is expected to remain the largest reinforcement type over the next five years as well. The fiber type is highly preferred in low-pressure applications, such as cabin air recirculation and cabin sidewall riser, as it offers good mechanical performance at a relatively low cost. Epoxy, phenolic, and thermoplastic resins are used along with the glass fibers to manufacture ducting. However, ducting with carbon fiber is likely to witness the fastest growth over the next five years.

Click Here and Register for the Free Sample of the Report

As per the study, North America is expected to remain the largest market for composite ducting over the next five years. This region is the manufacturing hub of the advanced composites industry with the presence of several large to small part fabricators and prepreggers, and raw material suppliers. Boeing, Bombardier, and Lockheed Martin are the major aircraft manufacturers in North America. However, Asia-Pacific is likely to experience the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by demand for composite ducting in upcoming commercial and regional aircraft, such as Comac C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ.

Major composite ducting manufacturers for the aerospace & defense industry are Senior Aerospace, Triumph Group, ITT Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Arrowhead Products, AIM Aerospace, and Stelia Aerospace. New product development, formation of long-term contracts, and collaboration with OEMs are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies composite ducting market in the global aerospace & defense industry and has segmented the market in seven ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the seven ways in which the market is segmented:

Global Aerospace & Defense Composite Ducting Market by Aircraft Type:

Commercial Aircraft

Regional Aircraft

General Aviation

Helicopter

Military Aircraft

Others

Global Aerospace & Defense Composite Ducting Market by Pressure Type:

Low Pressure Composite Ducts

High Pressure Composite Ducts

Global Aerospace & Defense Composite Ducting Market by Application Type:

Environment Control System (ECS)

Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)

Avionic Ventilation

Others

Global Aerospace & Defense Composite Ducting Market by Reinforcement Type:

Glass Fiber Composites

Carbon Fiber Composites

Other Fiber Composites

Global Aerospace & Defense Composite Ducting Market by Matrix Type:

Epoxy Composites

Phenolic Composites

Thermoplastic Composites

Other Composites

Global Aerospace & Defense Composite Ducting Market by Manufacturing Process Type:

Mandrel Layup Process

Rotational Molding

Others

Global Aerospace & Defense Composite Ducting Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Stratview Research has number of high value market reports in the global aerospace & defense industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

Click Here for Other Reports from Stratview Research in the Aerospace & Defense Industry

Some of our other related market reports in the aerospace & defense industry:

Aerospace & Defense Ducting Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, Military Aircraft, and Others), by Duct Type (Rigid, Semi-Rigid, and Flexible), by Application Type (Airframe, Engine, and Others), by Pressure Type (Low-Pressure and High-Pressure), by Material Type (Nickel & Alloys, Titanium & Alloys, Stainless Steel & Alloys, Composites, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

Aerospace & Defense Fluid Conveyance Systems Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, Military Aircraft, and Others), by Application Type (Fuel, Air, and Hydraulic), by Product Type (Hoses, Low-Pressure Ducts, and High-Pressure Ducts), by Material Type (Nickel & Alloys, Titanium & Alloys, Stainless Steel & Alloys, Composites, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

For enquiries,

Contact:

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Stratview Research