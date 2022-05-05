Aerosol Market to have a steady growth by 2027 |CAGR: 6%| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the global aerosol market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The report has been aggregated by collecting informative data from various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Aerosol market globally. This report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors that are influencing market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the global aerosol market at regional and country levels. The global aerosol market is likely to showcase a growth of around 6% during the forecast period.

Market Overview

The global aerosol market is likely to showcase significant growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing end-use industry, increasing population & income, increasing demand for easy-to-use products, and changing consumer behaviors towards personal care and household-related products. Myriad application areas of aerosol from self-hygiene products to automobiles lubricants, aerosols are used in a large number of industries. Further, urbanization is also playing a key role in the market growth by increasing construction activities thereby increasing the demand for paints, furniture, and hygiene-related products. All these products are widely available in the form of aerosols. In addition, rising urbanization results in more jobs in secondary and tertiary sectors, thus improving the people's income. This, in turn, gives more power to consumers to purchase non-essential cosmetic and household-related products.

The global aerosol market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

By material, the market is primarily divided into:

Steel

Aluminum

Others

Based on material, the market is segmented into steel, aluminum, and others. The aluminum segment accounted for a significant share of the global aerosol market. Because of its vast variety of characteristics, aluminum is one of the most used materials for packaging. It's light, shatterproof, impervious to water, flexible, corrosion-resistant, and recyclable. Aluminum aerosol cans keep the contents fresh for a long period by preventing high volatile ingredients from escaping. Aluminum has a considerable market share in the worldwide aerosol can market due to these considerations.

In June 2020, Unilever PLC teamed up with German aerosol can manufacturer Tubex to develop its eco-friendly antiperspirant, Rexona Recycled Refreshed. The Rexona aerosol can is made of a patented aluminum alloy and 25% real post-consumer recycled (PCR) material. The use of alloy and a slight change of shape makes Rexona Recycled Refreshed 14% lighter than its predecessor.

By propellant, the market is primarily divided into:

Liquefied Gas

Compressed Gas

Based on propellants, the market is segmented into liquefied gas propellants and compressed gas propellants. The liquefied gas propellants accounted for a significant share of the market. Even when the product level declines, additional liquefied gas propellant evaporates to maintain constant pressure in the space above the product in the case of liquid gas propellant. This helps to keep the spray's performance over the life of the aerosol can. This is attributable to the liquefied gas propellant's significant market share benefits.

By formulation, the market is primarily divided into:

Water-based

Solvent-based

Among both, water-based formulation is likely to showcase significant growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for environmentally friendly products. Further, globally, perception regarding solvent-based products is increasingly getting adverse as a consumer are becoming more aware of the harmful effects of volatile organic compounds (VOC). Increasing awareness coupled with stringent government regulation is supporting the market of water-based aerosols which have a lower VOC content.

By application, the market is primarily divided into:

Personal Care

Household

Others

Personal care captured the dominant position in the aerosol market. Personal care products like deodorants/antiperspirants, hairsprays, shaving mousse, and hair mousse are widely consumed across the globe and these products are mainly available in aerosol, thus boosting the demand for aerosol in the personal care sector. Further, growing consumer spending power increases the consumption of beautification products, thereby propelling the demand for aerosols.

Global Aerosol Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , Rest of North America )

( , , Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Spain , Rest of Europe )

( , UK, , , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , Rest of APAC)

( , , , , Rest of APAC) Rest of the World

Europe is among the largest consumer of aerosol, globally. The regional country like Germany, the UK, and France are among the leading producer and consumers of aerosol not only in the regional market but across the globe. High income and large industrial sector help the region to easily and fastly adopt the new products. Further, the presence of a large number of aerosol-producing companies in the regional market like Unilever PLC, L'Oréal S.A., Beiersdorf AG, and Akzo Nobel N.V., is increasingly offering new aerosol products in the market, thereby aiding in the growth of the market. For instance, in June 2020 Unilever PLC collaborated with Tubex GmbH, a Germany-based aerosol can manufacturer, to develop an eco-friendly antiperspirant, Rexona Recycled Refreshed. Similarly, in December 2021, Beiersdorf AG has announced the launch of a new aerosol valve system for its new Nivea Ecodeo product line, a deodorant range.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Company

Unilever PLC

Akzo Nobel N.V.

PPG Industries Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

L'Oréal S.A.

Beiersdorf AG

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating globally. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the global Aerosol market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on market competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the global aerosol market?

Which factors are influencing the global aerosol market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the global aerosol market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the global aerosol market?

What are the demanding global regions of the global aerosol market?

What will be the market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by the companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature. Please let us know if you have any custom needs.

