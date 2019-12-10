Aeroponics Market to Reach $3.53 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 25.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for organic food, limited arable land for traditional agriculture, and popularity of disease-free environment drive the growth of the global aeroponics market

PORTLAND, Oregon, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Aeroponics Market by Application (Indoor Farming and Outdoor Farming) and Component (Irrigation Component, Lighting, Sensor, Climate Control, Building Material, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global aeroponics industry was estimated at $578.7 million in 2018 and is expected to hit $3.53 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 25.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in demand for organic food, limited arable land for traditional agriculture, and popularity of disease-free environment are the major factors fueling the growth of the global aeroponics market. On the other hand, high initial investments curtail down the growth to some extent. However, rise in urban population and technological advancements replacing traditional farming techniques are expected to create a number of opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Up to 30% Discount - Offer Valid till 31-Dec-2019

Make Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6144

The lighting segment to lead the trail by 2026-

Based on component, the lighting segment contributed to more than one-fourth of the global aeroponics market share in 2018 and is expected to rule the roost till 2026. This is due to their ability to produce dual-band color spectrum, which helps the plant to grow even in controlled environments. The climate control segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 30.3% during 2019–2026. This is attributed to the fact that it helps to eliminate the harsh impact of sunlight, wind, and other environmental factors on plant growth.

The indoor farming segment to dominate during the estimated period-

Based on application, the indoor farming segment accounted for three-fifths of the global aeroponics market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to retain its top status by the end of 2026. This is due to this technology helps to create optimum growing conditions for farmers to grow crops from sowing to harvesting stage in lower time. The same segment is also likely to grow at the fastest CAGR of 27.6% during the estimated period.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6144

Leading players in the market-

Aeroponics (AERO Development Corp)

Freight Farms

Living Greens Farm

Evergreen Farm Oy

AeroFarms

Altius Farms

LettUs Grow

BrightFarms Inc

CombaGroup SA

Ponics Technologies

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

North America Aeroponics Farming Market to Reach $759.4 Million by 2025, Globally

Micro Irrigation Systems Market Expected to Garner $8,321 Million, Globally, by 2022

Vertical Farming Market Expected to Garner $12.77 Billion by 2026

Pre-book Offer 12% Discount:

Horticulture Lighting Market - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 to 2026

Humidity Sensor Market - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 to 2026

Vertical Garden Construction Market - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 to 2026

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research