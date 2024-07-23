Aerogel Market worth $1.6 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Browse in-depth TOC on "Aerogel Market"

224 – Tables

53 – Figures

225 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=714

Polymer segment type is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, of the global aerogel market during the forecast period.

The Polymers aerogel market is set to grow notably during the forecast period. This impressive growth is attributed to a winning combination of properties. These aerogels have flexibility, strength, and ease to process and therefore they can be used for packing, coatings and in biomedical areas where strength and tailor-made products are important. Nanoparticles incorporated with polymers and improvements of the polymer chemistry and the manufacturing processes are mapped to improve the polymers to improve on now and its applicability. Also, their versatility for new trend applications like energy storage and environmental protection matches with the increasing trend of green materials and making polymer aerogels potential to grow over the next years.

Particle segment type of form is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, of the global aerogel market during the forecast period.

Based on the form aerogels, the particle form of aerogel to have a higher growth rate due to numerous applications and its flexibility. These particle form aerogels provide a large surface area to volume ratio and can be rather integrate into different product and processes including insulation, catalysis, coatings and composite. The versatility and efficiency of manufacturing have also upgraded owing to the developments in the manufacturing technologies which further led to the higher demand in the variety of sectors. With these advantages, particle is positioned to be second largest type in the aerogel market, driving growth and improvements in aerogel efficiency.

As manufactured (Virgin) is projected to be the largest processing type of aerogel market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

By processing, the aerogel market is segmented into as manufactured (virgin), composites, and additives. From them, virgin aerogels are accounted for the largest processing type in the aerogel market. This is due to their purity and high performance characteristics. Being manufactured directly from the gel precursor without any additives or modifications, virgin aerogels retain their intrinsic properties such as exceptional thermal insulation, lightweight structure, and high surface area. This purity makes them ideal for critical applications in industries such as construction, aerospace, and electronics, where reliability and consistency are paramount. Thus, their versatility and superior performance in diverse environments contribute to their dominance as the preferred choice in the aerogel market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=714

Energy Industrial is estimated to be the largest application of aerogel market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Energy industrial is the largest application in the aerogel market because of its importance in driving improvement of efficiency and decrease of cost in various industries including oil refinary, petrochemical, power generation, offshore & onshore, and natural gas & LNG. Aerogel is essential to ensure that equipments, pipelines, and tanks are devoid of tremendous heat losses and hence make operations more reliable. With rising challenges from the environmental regulatory bodies to promote energy saving and low emission aerogel plays a significant role ensuring that these industries meet at the same time use energy efficiently. In addition, the increase in the usage of renewable energy requirements has led to the high demand for aerogels in energy storage and supply, which has placed aerogels at the core of the market.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the second-largest market for the aerogel market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific secures the second-largest position in the aerogel market, by following Asia Pacific. This strength come from a well-established aerogel industry in China, readily embracing advancements like blanket, panel and monolith aerogels. Furthermore, Asia Pacific rapid industrialization, urbanization, and growing demand for energy-efficient solutions are driving the aerogel market. Moreover, Aerogels are increasingly utilized in construction for their superior thermal insulation properties, aiding in energy savings and sustainability efforts.

The key players profiled in the report include Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (US), Cabot Corporation (US), Armacell International S.A. (Luxembourg), Nano Tech Co., Ltd. (China), Zhejiang UGOO Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Guangdong Alison Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Beerenberg AS (Norway), Aerogel Technologies, LLC (US), Enersens (France), IBIH Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. (China), aerogel-it GmbH (Germany), and among others.

Browse Adjacent Market: Foam and Insulation Market Research & Consulting

Related Reports:

Insulation Products Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Building Thermal Insulation Market - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/aerogel-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/aerogel-market.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg