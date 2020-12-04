Aerogel Market worth $1,045 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Aerogel Market by Type (Silica, Polymer, and Carbon), Form (Blanket, Panel, Particle, and Monolith), Processing (Virgin, Composites, and Additives), Application (Oil & Gas, Construction, Transportation, and Performance Coating) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Aerogel Market is projected to reach USD 1,045 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.4% from USD 638 million in 2020. Aerogel is a porous, solid material consisting of a network-like nanostructure that displays outstanding properties, such as low density and thermal conductivity, high surface area, and flame, moisture, sound, and weather resistance. It is an advanced high-performance insulation material with high load-bearing capacity and exhibits a low optical index of refraction; low dielectric constant; a high degree of porosity; high specific surface area; and superlative thermal, acoustic, and impact damping properties.

Oil & gas is the largest application segment in the aerogel market. North America was the largest market for aerogel in oil & gas application in 2019, in terms of both volume and value. Factors such as super thermal resistance, thinner and lighter alternative will drive the aerogel market.

Polymer was the fastest growing type segment in the aerogel market during the forecast period

Polymer aerogel material is stronger than silica aerogel. Unlike its silica counterpart, polymer aerogel has high strength, is mechanically robust, and can be used for structural applications. Organic polymer aerogels can be made from resorcinol formaldehyde, phenol formaldehyde, melamine formaldehyde, cresol formaldehyde, phenol furfuryl alcohol, polyacrylamides, polyacrylonitriles, polyacrylates, polycyanurates, polyfurfuryl alcohol, polyimides, polystyrenes, polyurethanes, polyvinyl alcohol dialdehyde, epoxies, agar, and agarose. The growth of polymer aerogels is mainly driven by its low thermal conductivity and high mechanical strength.

Particle segment is projected to be the fastest growing form of the aerogel market during the forecast period

The particle form is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the aerogel market during the forecast period. Growing demand from applications, such as day-lighting, performance coating, and personal care and cosmetics, is expected to drive the aerogel market in the particle segment. Particle materials offer light transmission properties and low thermal conductivity, making them ideal for fenestration segments, such as architecture and construction and building applications. The particle material is also used for applications in the automotive and marine, and clothing segments.

Composite is projected to be the fastest growing segment of aerogel market during the forecast period.

In the composites segment, the as manufactured aerogel forms are compounded with one another and used as a bundled pack for applications. Aerogel forms are bundled together using a binding material (for example, glue). These materials are altered and modified to enhance their physical properties and mechanical strengths. For example, Aspen Aerogels Inc. (US) manufactures composite aerogel materials by combining fibrous battings of inorganic or organic fibers with aerogels for high-temperature applications.

The transportation segment is estimated to be the fastest growing application of the aerogel market during the forecast period.

Unique properties, such as excellent thermal resistance, enhanced acoustic insulation, lightweight, reduced thickness, and fire and water resistance, are pushing the demand for aerogel materials in this segment. The aerogel market for transportation applications is expected to witness slow demand in 2020, owing to decreased demand in the automotive industry across the globe. The decrease in the production of automotive is expected to impact the demand for aerogel for this application. However, the industries are gradually getting back on track, and demand is expected to boost during the forecast period.

APAC projected to be fastest growing region for the aerogel market during the forecast period

Growing industrialization and infrastructure development in the region offer enormous opportunities for the use of aerogel in Asia Pacific. Very few companies based in China and South Korea are involved in the production of aerogels, mainly due to the requirement of huge capital and advanced technology. The technology for producing aerogels at the commercial level is patented by leading players, such as Aspen Aerogels and Cabot Corporation. The R&D required for aerogels adds costs to the already expensive manufacturing process. These factors have been hurdles for the large-scale establishment of aerogels in Asia Pacific

The key market players profiled in the report include Aspen Aerogels (US), Cabot Corporation (US), Aerogel Technologies (US), Nano tech Co. Ltd. (China), Armacell (Germany), Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech (China), Active Aerogels (Portugal), Enersens (France), JIOS Aerogel (South Korea), and BASF (Germany)

