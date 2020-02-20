Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market Worth $3 Billion by 2026, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

Ongoing technological advancement across gas turbine sector on account of enhanced performance, minimal installation & maintenance cost along with introduction of hybrid gas turbine technology will drive the aeroderivative gas turbine market demand. For instance, in 2017, General Electric and Southern California Edison unveiled their battery-gas turbine hybrid system namely, LM6000 Hybrid Electric Gas Turbine (Hybrid EGT) which will support renewable fuels at great extent. Moreover, fast ramping, quick start capabilities and increased fuel mixture ratio are few parameters which will propel the renewable inclined gas turbine industry growth.

Increasing investments across oil & gas sector on account of flexible operation, cost effectiveness and longer product life will propel the product adoption. For instance, Siemens installed its remote diagnostic services (RDS) in twenty-nine gas turbines operated by Gail India in Hazira Vijaipur Jagdishpur pipeline and Vijaipur C2/C3 Plant. Increasing energy demand across developing and developed economies toward cogeneration activities will further complement the business overview.

The demand for aeroderivative gas turbine industry are surging across oil & gas and power sector owing to their high performance, compact design and high reliability.

Favorable government policies along with rising demand of gas-fired turbines across marine and aviation sector will drive the business growth.

Key players operating across the aeroderivative gas turbine market are GE, Mitsubishi Hitachi, Solar Turbines, Cryostar, Siemens AG, Opra Turbines, etc.

Increasing investments toward R&D sector will propel the gas turbine sector ability to provide efficient & flexible performance.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/aeroderivative-gas-turbine-market

Growing customer inclination toward renewable power generation along with rising applicability of gas-powered turbines across industrial and commercial sectors will augment the business potential. In 2018, Capstone Turbine Corporation developed a new environment air filtration system across microturbine products to reduce GHG emission across various projects in Oman. Furthermore, favourable government policies across co-generation technologies including financial incentives, installation subsidies and tax rebates will propel the product adoption.

Europe and Asia Pacific region in 2019, collectively held over 50% of the overall aeroderivative gas turbine market share. Ongoing advancement of CCGT process plant technology in line with reduced power generation cost and improved performance will further propel the technological adoption. Increasing applicability of open and combined cycle gas turbine across marine and aviation sector owing to light weight and compact design will positively stimulate the product deployment. Moreover, cutting edge 3D printing technology to print metal components for guide vanes for gas fired turbines will enhance flexibility and lower structural weight will drive the product demand.

