Aerial Imaging Market to Gain High Demand Based on Increased Technological Developments in Aerial Platforms & Advanced Camera Systems Till 2020 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Aerial Imaging Market is expected to reach USD 2.24 billion by 2020. Aerial Imaging is the technology of taking the images of ground from elevated position. The technology offers effective solutions for different purposes which include volume calculation map renovations, planning, route design and others. Aerial Imaging is employed for many purposes such as disaster management, geospatial technology, research & conservation and also construction and development.

Increasing technological developments in aerial platforms along with camera systems is anticipated to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. In addition, rising awareness for benefits of this technology is also expected to favor market demand. Developing location-based services is anticipated to stimulate the growth of aerial imaging market over the forecast period.

Security concerns along with operational limitations may restrain aerial imaging market growth over the coming six years. Personal Aerial Mapping System (PAMS) plus Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) may offer new opportunities to market growth. Furthermore, developing technologies of the camera like Hawk and Eagle, UltraCam Osprey by Microsoft and modern trends such as aerial technology is predicted to provide new paths to the market growth over the forecast period.

Application Insights

The aerial imaging market has applications in insurance, commercial, civil engineering, military defense, government, agricultural and forestry and others. The government sector dominated the worldwide aerial imaging market in 2015 and is anticipated to be the major end-use segment throughout the forecast period. Government sector employs this technology for different purposes such as homeland security, monitoring environmental studies, energy management and urban planning and much more. Moreover, agriculture and forestry along with commercial applications are also predicted to develop at a significant rate over the forecast period.

This technology has applications in the agriculture sector which include soil sampling, examination, and scheduling of pesticides and fertilizers, etc. Further, commercial sector uses this technology for advertising and evaluating the construction progress. In addition, increasing usage of aerial imaging in construction and management of the natural resource is anticipated to favor the growth of the market over the forecast period. Energy applications uses comprise of logistic activities and drilling. Land use calculations and road planning along with proving reference for ground screw are some of the applications in civil engineering.

Regional Insights

Due to the development of PAMS and UAVs, North America is anticipated to be the major regional market over the next six years. The North America dominated the aerial imaging market with USD 575.9 billion in revenues. The European market stood second and is also expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. Increasing number of organizations in Europe engaged in collection aerial photography and rising use of aerial imaging to monitor the aquatic vegetation are fueling this market.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow considerably due to high defense and military investments in countries like China, India, and others.

Competitive Insights

Key participants in the industry include Kucera International, Google, Eagle View Technologies, Landiscor Aerial Information, Eagle Aerial solutions and AeroMetric. Eagle View Technologies serves GIS, safety, real states, construction, federal, solar and also energy & utilities. Kucera International provides orthophotography, volumetric surveys, plotting stereo compilations and aerial photography, etc.

Market Segment:

Aerial Imaging Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

Government



Commercial



Civil Engineering



Military & Defense



Forestry & Agriculture



Energy



Insurance

Aerial Imaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



RoW

