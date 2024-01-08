AELF Partners with ChainsAtlas to Pioneer Interoperability in Blockchain

The strategic partnership ushers in a new era for Web3, revolutionising cross-chain dApp and Web2 app integration.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- aelf is advancing cross-chain interoperability through a strategic partnership with ChainsAtlas. By utilising ChainsAtlas' innovative virtualisation technology, aelf will enable decentralised applications (dApps) from diverse blockchains to seamlessly migrate and integrate into the aelf blockchain, regardless of the dApps' smart contract specifications. This collaboration marks a significant step towards a globally interconnected and efficient blockchain ecosystem, breaking down the silos between blockchains.

Khaniff Lau, Business Development Director at aelf, shares, "The strategic partnership with ChainsAtlas is a significant step towards realising our vision of a seamlessly interconnected blockchain world. With this integration, aelf is set to become a hub for cross-chain activities, enhancing our ability to support a wide array of dApps, digital assets, and Web2 apps. This collaboration is not just about technology integration; it's about shaping the future of how services and products on blockchains interact and operate in synergy."

Jan Hanken, Co-founder of ChainsAtlas, says, "ChainsAtlas was always built to achieve two major goals: to make blockchain development accessible to a broad spectrum of developers and entrepreneurs and, along that path, to pave the way for a truly omnichain future."

"By joining forces with aelf, we are bringing that visionary future much closer to reality. As we anticipate the influx of creativity from innovators taking their first steps into the world of Web3 on aelf, driven by ChainsAtlas technology, we are excited to see these groundbreaking ideas come to life," adds Hanken.

The foundation for true cross-chain interoperability is being built as aelf integrates ChainsAtlas' Virtualization Unit (VU), enabling the aelf blockchain to accommodate both EVM and non-EVM digital assets. This cross-chain functionality is accomplished through ChainsAtlas' virtualisation technology, allowing aelf to interpret and execute smart contracts written in other languages supported by ChainsAtlas, while also establishing state transfer mechanisms that facilitate seamless data and asset flow between aelf and other blockchains.

Through this partnership, aelf blockchain's capabilities will be enhanced as it is able to support a more comprehensive range of dApps and games, and developers from diverse coding backgrounds will now be empowered to build on aelf blockchain. This partnership will also foster increased engagement within the Web3 community as users can gain access to a more diverse range of digital assets on aelf.

Looking ahead, the partnership between aelf and ChainsAtlas will play a pivotal role in advancing the evolution of aelf's sidechains by enabling simultaneous execution of program components across multiple VUs on different blockchains.

Stay updated on aelf's news and engage with the aelf community on:

Website: https://aelf.com

Telegram: https://t.me/aelfblockchain

Discord: https://discord.gg/bgysa9xjvD

About aelf

aelf, a high-performance Layer 1 featuring multi-sidechain technology for unlimited scalability. aelf blockchain is designed to power the development of Web3 and support its continuous advancement into the future. Founded in 2017 with its global hub based in Singapore, aelf is one of the pioneers of the mainchain-sidechain architecture concept. Incorporating key foundational components, including AEDPoS, aelf's variation of a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus protocol; parallel processing; peer-to-peer (P2P) network communication; cross-chain bridges, and a dynamic side chain indexing mechanism, aelf delivers a highly efficient, safe, and modular ecosystem with high throughput, scalability, and interoperability.

aelf facilitates the building, integrating, and deploying of smart contracts and decentralised apps (dApps) on its blockchain with its native C# software development kit (SDK) and SDKs in other languages, including Java, JS, Python, and Go. aelf's ecosystem also houses a range of dApps to support a flourishing blockchain network. aelf is committed to fostering innovation within its ecosystem and remains dedicated to driving the development of Web3 and the adoption of blockchain technology.

About ChainsAtlas

ChainsAtlas introduces a new approach to Web3 infrastructure, blending multiple blockchain technologies and smart contract features to create a unified, efficient processing network. Its core innovation lies in virtualization-enabled smart contracts, allowing consistent software operation across different blockchains. This approach enhances decentralized applications' complexity and reliability, promoting easier integration of existing software into the blockchain ecosystem.

The team behind ChainsAtlas, driven by the transformative potential of blockchain, aims to foster global opportunities and equality. Their commitment to building on existing blockchain infrastructure marks a significant step towards a new phase in Web3, where advanced and reliable decentralized applications become the norm, setting new standards for the future of decentralized networks.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press announcement is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or investment advice. aelf makes no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information provided in this press announcement. Any reliance you place on such information is strictly at your own risk. Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency involve inherent risks, including but not limited to market volatility, regulatory changes, and potential security vulnerabilities. By accessing and using the information provided in this press announcement, you agree to indemnify and hold aelf, its officers, directors, employees, and agents harmless from and against any and all claims, liabilities, damages, losses, or expenses arising out of or in connection with your use of the information or participation in aelevate. aelf reserves all rights not expressly granted in this press announcement.