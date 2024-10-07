aelf and Gaia Hosted Hello [AI], Bringing Together AI and Blockchain Innovators at TOKEN2049 Week

aelf's AI-themed event kicked off Singapore's TOKEN2049 week, paving the way for the future of AI-blockchain integration

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- aelf, a leading AI-enhanced Layer 1 blockchain network, hosted Hello [AI] on 16 September 2024, with co-host Gaia. The event successfully kicked off Singapore's TOKEN2049 week, attracting a capacity crowd of AI and blockchain enthusiasts, industry experts, and Web3 innovators at SKAI Loft, Swissôtel. Attendees included AI and blockchain enthusiasts, developers, industry experts, and Web3 leaders, looking to explore the fusion of AI and blockchain.

image

Supported by Google Cloud and Microsoft, and featuring partners such as Asia Blockchain Gaming Alliance (ABGA), NEAR, Plug and Play, Sapien, and SchellingAI, Hello [AI] underscored the growing synergy between AI and blockchain. The event provided a vibrant platform for discussion, thought leadership, and networking, signalling the critical role blockchain technologies will play in the future of digital innovation.

Advancing the AI-Blockchain Dialogue

At the heart of Hello [AI] was a focus on AI and blockchain integration. Brian Liang, COO of aelf, delivered the keynote, sharing aelf's vision of an AI-enhanced blockchain ecosystem.

He emphasised the importance of community engagement in shaping this future and highlighted key developments from aelf's Whitepaper v2. This includes aelf's recent successful deployment of AI-powered audits for smart contracts and the integration of machine learning for smart contract optimisation. Liang also revealed upcoming developments, such as the rollout of aelf's AI oracle and the use of natural language processing (NLP) to simplify smart contract creation.

Panel Discussion: AI-Powered Blockchain Application

A lively panel discussion moderated by Khaniff Lau, Business Development Director at aelf, featured key figures exploring the future of AI-enhanced blockchain applications. Panellists included Sydney Lai, Head of Developer Advocacy at Gaia; Steve Shirkey, Director of Azure AI for ANZ, ASEAN, and Korea at Microsoft; Chris May, Head of Global Sales at Sapien; and CC Chen, AI Blockchain Expert at Google Cloud.

The panel explored the potential of AI-powered blockchain applications, delving into real-world use cases and addressing challenges such as AI hallucinations. The panellists shared insights on improving the integration of AI in decentralised applications, enhancing interoperability between AI and blockchain systems, and overcoming technical barriers to adoption.

Fireside Chat: Can AI Become Truly Decentralised?

In a thought-provoking fireside chat moderated by Khaniff Lau, Emad Mostaque, Founder of Schelling AI, and Luki Song, Head of Ecosystem & Strategy at Chainbase, explored the potential for AI to not just exist within decentralised systems, but to actively function in a fully decentralized manner.

This discussion highlighted blockchain's capacity to address key concerns around data ethics, trust in algorithms, and the infrastructure necessary to support decentralised AI, while offering insights into how decentralisation could reshape the AI landscape.

Interactive On-Chain Entertainment and Engagement

Beyond discussions, Hello [AI] offered on-chain, hands-on experiences. Attendees gamified their event participation by voting for music genres via TMRWDAO's Votigram bot on Telegram, weaving decentralisation into entertainment. Guests also collected Crypto Boxes, with rewards in the form of $ELF tokens, and $SGR tokens from Project Schrodinger, the world's first AI-powered 404 NFT collection. These elements showcased blockchain's ability to seamlessly integrate into real-world experiences and provide tangible rewards through decentralised technologies.

aelf's Vision for a Decentralised, AI-Enhanced Future

Hello [AI] kickstarted this year's TOKEN2049 and signified aelf's pivotal role in advancing decentralised AI and blockchain technologies. The success of Hello [AI] sets the stage for aelf's role as a pioneer in AI and blockchain convergence. "We are excited by the collective brilliance and shared vision within our community," said Brian Liang. "As we continue to evolve, we invite more innovators to help us shape the future of Web3." As aelf continues to lead the way in AI-blockchain integration, Hello [AI] underscored the network's commitment to building a decentralised, AI-enhanced future for the global Web3 ecosystem.

Stay updated on aelf's news and engage with the aelf community on:

Website: https://aelf.com

Telegram: https://t.me/aelfblockchain

Discord: https://discord.gg/aelfblockchain

About aelf

aelf, an AI-enhanced Layer 1 blockchain network, leverages the robust C# programming language for efficiency and scalability across its sophisticated multi-layered architecture. Founded in 2017 with its global hub in Singapore, aelf is a pioneer in the industry, leading Asia in evolving blockchain with state-of-the-art AI integration and modular Layer 2 ZK Rollup technology, ensuring an efficient, low-cost, and highly secure platform that is both developer and end-user friendly. Aligned with its progressive vision, aelf is committed to fostering innovation within its ecosystem and remains dedicated to advancing Web3 and AI technology adoption.

For more information about aelf, please refer to our Whitepaper V2.0: https://docs.aelf.com/resources/whitepaper-2/

About Gaia

Gaia is a pioneering decentralized AI platform dedicated to transforming knowledge into a dynamic, secure, and collaborative ecosystem. By bridging the gap between centralized AI solutions and open-source models, Gaia offers a unique network of living knowledge organisms that adapt and grow continuously. Our platform empowers knowledge holders to protect and monetize their intellectual property while enabling developers to build innovative, smarter applications on top of a secure, evolving foundation. With a commitment to privacy, adaptability, and collaboration, Gaia is redefining the future of AI, making knowledge a vibrant, protected, and accessible resource for all.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press announcement is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or investment advice. aelf makes no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information provided in this press announcement. Any reliance you place on such information is strictly at your own risk. Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency involve inherent risks, including but not limited to market volatility, regulatory changes, and potential security vulnerabilities. By accessing and using the information provided in this press announcement, you agree to indemnify and hold aelf, its officers, directors, employees, and agents harmless from and against any and all claims, liabilities, damages, losses, or expenses arising out of or in connection with your use of the information. aelf reserves all rights not expressly granted in this press announcement.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2524418/image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2386710/aelf__Blue_Logo.jpg