AEHRA™ INTRODUCES A GLOBAL REVOLUTION IN ULTRA PREMIUM ELECTRIC VEHICLE ARCHITECTURE AND EXPERIENCE

With its R&D Headquartered in Milan, AEHRA is a global company, harnessing the best that the automotive industry can offer: World-class engineering, Italian design and American customer service, combined with the advantages of next-generation EV powertrain and ADAS technology.

A new era of ultra premium EV mobility

Company Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Hazim Nada has launched AEHRA with a vision to redefine ultra-high premium sustainable mobility by exploiting the very latest engineering, battery and manufacturing technologies in a manner not yet achieved by any automaker.

AEHRA's vision is to synthesize the elegance of Italian design, global engineering, and American customer service with the future of EV monobodied manufacturing. AEHRA is intensely focused on creating a driving experience that is always extraordinary. For business or pleasure, AEHRA is a valued necessity to everyday life that is as beautiful as it is functional. The mission of AEHRA is to provide customers with an unparalleled driving experience that is beautiful, environmentally respectful, and functional.

Born in the US and raised in Italy, Nada holds an M.S. in Theoretical Physics from the University of Cambridge and a PhD in Applied Mathematics from Imperial College London. He subsequently flourished in banking, before creating a multinational commodities trading company. Given his knowledge in advanced aerodynamics, in 2015 he founded Aero Gravity, Europe's largest vertical wind tunnel, with AEHRA Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Sandro Andreotti.

Nada observed that no automotive manufacturer was taking full advantage of emerging EV architecture to deliver a genuine step-change in vehicle aerodynamics, design, cabin space, comfort and human journey experience. Instead, global OEMs and start-ups alike, remained enthralled to legacy thinking, designing EVs that look like Internal Combustion Engined (ICE) vehicles and manufacturing them and marketing them in an equally archaic manner.

Hazim Nada, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AEHRA, said:

"We created AEHRA with an undiluted vision to tackle some of the fundamental shortcomings in the current global automotive industry. First, to create truly desirable electric cars that are conceptualised from the onset as electric, without the overhang of combustion legacy mindsets, and basing them upon Italian design that finally optimise the benefits which EV design affords, both inside and out.

"AEHRA's vehicle architecture takes the step by addressing the direct shortcomings of designing electric vehicles that maintain the shapes of internal combustion engine traditions. And secondly, to redefine the automotive experience.

"We're not just talking about allowing customers to purchase a car directly online in just a few clicks, we're going to completely rewrite the way that buyers make their way through the full research and purchasing journey, as well as enjoy it to the ultimate, long after they've taken delivery."

Class-leading space and comfort with transformative technology

AHERA's initial SUV will effortlessly accommodate four full-size NBA (National Basketball Association) players while leaving room for a six foot adult in the middle of the rear seat row. A generously sized trunk will offer ample luggage space.

While every AEHRA model will feature the latest ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), for expansion to fully autonomous driving capability in the future, the driver is placed at the very heart of the vehicle. An exceptionally strong, ultra-lightweight carbon-fiber monocoque chassis will significantly reduce vehicle weight, enhance range and provide exceptional agility and driving pleasure.

Beyond performance, beyond range

Featuring leading-edge battery platform technology, the AEHRA SUV and sedan will be targeting a range of at least 800km (497 miles) and awe-inspiring performance.

"When AEHRA reaches the market, many of the challenges that impede EV manufacturers today will no longer be an issue. Range anxiety will be of no concern to customers. The differentiating factors will hence be the remaining elements of the customer experience. Innovation will hence no longer need to address range and power but vehicle dynamics, vehicular shapes and all the experiences around the usage and ownership of the vehicle," said Nada.

Frictionless customer experience

The AEHRA team's belief that the potential afforded by state-of-the-art EV architecture is yet to be fully unlocked is matched by its research into the retail model adhered to by most manufacturers for offering a frictionless ultra premium customer journey.

"Over the next couple of years electric vehicles scheduled for production will develop greater performance levels in power and range, surpassing the needs and expectations of nearly all the potential end users. The question thereby remains, once performance and range have been commoditized beyond the needs and expectations, what does the customer experience surrounding electric vehicles demand in innovation? We believe the answer rests in innovating the factors that the customer directly feels and lives: the shapes of the vehicles and the resulting interior cabin spaces. The approach taken by AEHRA in addressing this comes first from our principles with the result being vehicles of outstanding beauty and functionality that will outdate any current shape in circulation," explained Nada.

Asset-light manufacturing for maximum return on investment

When it comes to manufacturing and assembly, AEHRA will mirror its strategic approach of cherry-picking the very best and most innovative technologies and sustainable materials available globally. Rather than create its own production facilities at considerable financial outlay, the company has chosen to remain asset-light and work with leading manufacturing partners.

Roadmap to success

With substantial private funding in place, AEHRA has established a clear roadmap to deliver the strategic goals of its unique, transformative business model.

AEHRA will unveil the final design and names of its SUV and sedan later this year, with production scheduled to commence in 2025, ahead of first customer deliveries later that year.

AHERA Co-Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Hazim Nada and Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Sandro Andreotti will be supported by a broad team of distinguished automotive experts with executive global OEM experience. Filippo Perini, who has held numerous senior design roles with companies such as Audi, Lamborghini and Italdesign will serve as Chief Designer.

For more information on AEHRA and to register interest in one of their forthcoming models, see www.aehra.com.

ABOUT AEHRA

AEHRA has been created to deliver a step-change in the design, customer and ownership experience of ultra premium electric vehicles (EVs). Headquartered in Milan, AEHRA is a privately funded global company that disrupts the existing automotive ecosystem by distilling the values of Italian design, world class engineering and American customer service to leverage the advantages of next-generation EV powertrain packaging and technology.

AEHRA is a registered trademark of AEHRA, Inc.

