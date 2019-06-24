AEDAS Homes: Your New Home on the Costa del Sol in Just One Year

MADRID, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

AEDAS Homes differentiates itself in a competitive market with the launch of Vanian Valley, its offsite development in Estepona

Ignacio Fernández, Director of the AEDAS Homes regional branch in Costa del Sol: "Both our Spanish and our international customers want to start enjoying their new home as soon as possible, and we are responding to this need."

Buying a new home off plan on the Costa del Sol and moving in just one year later is now possible. AEDAS Homes, a leading residential developer in Spain's new real estate cycle, can offer this reduced delivery time in its exclusive Vanian Valley project in Estepona thanks to offsite construction. This is a development which is revolutionising the market in the area due to its shorter construction time frame and higher quality of execution.

"There are literally dozens of residential projects for sale on the Costa del Sol. The competition is fierce and at AEDAS Homes, we are setting ourselves apart with Vanian Valley. We are offering something that no other developer in the region can: delivery of new homes in half the time," declared José Ignacio Fernández, Director of the AEDAS Homes regional branch in Costa del Sol.

Fernández noted that the reduction in the time it takes to deliver a home is a "truly differentiating and determining factor" that is appreciated by home buyers: "Our Spanish customers as well as our international customers who are buying a second home - which is the predominant buyer profile in the Costa del Sol - buys a new-build home off plan and wants to move in and start enjoying it as soon as possible. Vanian Valley is a project that responds to this demand."

Time frame for construction works

Construction works on Vanian Valley will start in the third quarter of this year and are scheduled to conclude in the second quarter of 2020 -- about 10 months later -- so delivery of the houses will take place once are permits have been processed. This time frame is considerably shorter than that of traditional construction -- which averages between 18 and 24 months -- and are achieved through offsite construction.

This innovative construction process, which is already well established in many other countries, is based on a simultaneous works schedule, which means that while the foundations are being dug and laid on site, the modules are being built in a state-of-the-art factory and will then be transported and installed on site. "This method will mark a before and an after in the real estate sector. Above all, what it does is bring added value to our customers," explained Fernández. He also noted that Vanian Valley is the largest offsite development on the market in Spain in terms of the total number of houses.

The Regional Director of AEDAS Homes in Costa del Sol went on to explain that Vanian Valley has been well-received by the market. "In addition to the considerably shorter time frames, this method offers a real plus in terms of execution quality, which also brings significant improvements in insulation and soundproofing in each house," he stated. Customers will be able to judge the level of quality offered by Vanian Valley homes for themselves starting in July when the model home opens.

The project combines an excellent location with avant-garde design

AEDAS Homes is marketing 53 high-quality 3- and 4- bedroom townhouses in Vanian Valley, starting at €530,000. The development is home to exceptional common areas, including four swimming pools -- two for adults, one for children and another indoor-spa -- a gym, a work-and-fun space, and leafy gardens. "Our customers value the development's good location, its avant-garde design, and the unique layout of the buildings -- with larger than usual living rooms -- and the solarium terraces with views of the Mediterranean sea," pointed out Ignacio Cañedo-Argüelles, Development Manager for the Vanian Valley project in Costa del Sol.

Vanian Valley will become a reality in just over a year on the 'New Golden Mile' of the Costa del Sol, an area where AEDAS Homes is finishing construction on Vanian Gardens, which will be delivered in the second semester of this year 2019. "It is an attractive destination for buyers from Spain and those from abroad who are looking for a second home, for couples aged 45-60 with children as well as retirees with high levels of purchasing power," concluded Cañedo-Argüelles.

LIVE, the first virtual live tour of houses on the internet

With international customers in mind, AEDAS Homes has created its LIVE platform, with which it is revolutionising the way new-build homes are being marketed. Through this simple, comfortable experience, from the comfort of their own home, potential home buyers from all over the world can visit AEDAS Homes developments that have not yet been built, thanks to a power virtual reality platform. The visit is guided by a bilingual sales adviser who shows customers around the development and answers their questions in real time.

About AEDAS Homes

The developer AEDAS Homes became a listed company in Madrid on October 20, 2017, with a market capitalisation of over €1.5 billion and is a leader in the nation's residential development industry. The company plays a key role in the new cycle of the Spanish real estate sector, which must be marked by professionalism and adherence to rigorous standards.

AEDAS Homes has the highest-quality land bank in Spain, according to analysts, since most of this land is classified as ready-to-build. The company has a portfolio with more than 1.8 million square meters to build over 15,000 homes in the nation's key real estate markets and economic centres, and their surrounding areas: the Centre, Catalonia, the East & Balearic Islands, Andalucía and Costa del Sol.

