Adyen provides omnichannel payments services to UNIQLO

"We're pleased to enable Fast Retailing in implementing a truly customer-centric structure that uses innovation to provide a great UNIQLO experience," said Pieter van der Does, co-founder and CEO of Adyen. "It's exciting to shop in a UNIQLO store in Amsterdam and know you'll have the same checkout experience in other markets. We're excited to enable Fast Retailing in using innovation to offer a truly customer-centric omnichannel experience that underscores the exceptional service shoppers have come to expect from the UNIQLO brand."

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Facebook, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. The cooperation with Fast Retailing as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen's continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.

