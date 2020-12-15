Adyen and Flywire partner to boost global payment capabilities for vertical industries

Extended range of service – support across more global markets with an increased number of local payment methods and currencies

– support across more global markets with an increased number of local payment methods and currencies Expanded capabilities – including additional support for recurring billing transactions and stronger fraud identification through Adyen's risk management product, RevenueProtect

The partnership is aimed at delivering the latest payment functionality to facilitate seamless customer journeys for students, patients, and global travelers. Together, Adyen and Flywire will bolster innovation in payments and drive process improvements for the vertical industries that the two companies collaboratively support, on a global basis.

"The global recession triggered by COVID-19 has thrust payments into the spotlight. The ability to pay whenever and however they choose has become a pre-requisite for consumers looking for a familiar, secure and transparent payment experience, particularly for high-value expenses like tuition fees or a package holiday," said Darren Woodward, Senior Director of Payments, Global Cards Network.

Darren continues, "This means we must offer our clients global reach with the comfort of local payment methods, currencies and support for their clients, as well as state-of-the-art fraud protection and security. Our partnership with Adyen ensures that organizations we work with can deliver the payment experience their customers not just expect but increasingly demand."

"The current economic climate means it's never been more important to understand local currencies and preferred payment methods," said Roelant Prins, CCO of Adyen. "Offering customers the ways they prefer to pay is crucial, especially when selling to international customers. If we think of the example of paying for tuition fees for overseas students, it's paramount that such an important payment can be made in a method the student or parent trusts. We are thrilled to be working with Flywire to do just that."

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Casper, Bonobos and L'Oréal. The cooperation with Flywire as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen's continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.

About Flywire

Flywire is a high-growth vertical payments company trusted by organizations around the world to deliver on their customers' most important moments. Unlike other payment companies, Flywire is proven to solve vertical-specific payment and receivables problems for organisations that deliver high-value services.

Whether in education, healthcare, travel or technology, Flywire has vertical-specific insight and technology that allows organisations to optimise the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

To date Flywire has processed over $16 billion in total payments volume for over 2,000 clients around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, USA and has offices around the world.

