Recognition underscores commitment to clinical evidence and performance across the UK and EU

GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advita Ortho, a global medical technology leader, today announced that its Vantage® Total Ankle Mobile Bearing System has been awarded a 3A* rating by the Orthopaedic Data Evaluation Panel (ODEP), a widely respected UK benchmark for orthopedic implant performance and longevity. The 3A* rating reflects strong clinical evidence supporting the system's performance over time.

Advita Ortho Awarded ODEP 3A* Rating for Vantage® Total Ankle Mobile Bearing System

"This milestone reflects the strength of the clinical evidence supporting our Vantage Ankle system," said Nicolas Hohl, Vice President, International Sales and Business Development. "Achieving this rating reinforces our commitment to delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of surgeons and patients across global markets."

The Vantage Total Ankle Mobile Bearing System is designed as a comprehensive solution for total ankle arthroplasty, combining anatomical design and biomechanical principles to support stability, preserve bone and promote natural joint motion. ODEP ratings are widely used across the UK and EU to help guide implant selection and procurement decisions, with a strong emphasis on long-term outcomes and evidence-based performance. This recognition demonstrates Advita's continued expansion and presence within these markets.

"The Vantage Ankle Mobile Bearing System offers axial tibial fixation, a low-profile curved talar component and a mobile inlay," said Prof. Victor Valderrabano, MD PhD, one of the original design team surgeons for the Vantage Ankle. "Designed to recreate the natural biomechanics of the ankle and hindfoot, the system aims to restore stability and motion in a way that helps patients regain a more natural-feeling ankle and may facilitate a return to recreational sports activities."

The latest ODEP ratings can be found at www.odep.org.uk. For more information about the Vantage Ankle Mobile Bearing System, visit https://uk.advita.com/vantage-total-ankle-system/.

About Advita Ortho

Advita Ortho is a global medical device company committed to advancing patients' lives through innovative orthopaedic solutions. We specialize in high-quality implants and a comprehensive suite of integrated surgical technologies that are powered by data, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Offering trusted leadership and clinical expertise, Advita Ortho is uniquely positioned to advance mobility and improve lives worldwide. Learn more at www.advita.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2978754/web_news_Advita_Ortho_Awarded_ODEP_3A_Rating_for_Vantage_Hero.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2846940/Advita_Ortho_Logo.jpg