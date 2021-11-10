ADVFN Capital Markets Event

The event will be hosted virtually by the London Stock Exchange on its Spark Live Platform and will encompass an update on current trading and strategy, provide details on the company's maiden dividend and analyse ADVFN's full year results all within the context of a significant rise in the retail investor market. It will conclude with a Q&A session, which will be open to shareholders, prospective investors, journalists and financial analysts.

Please register interest here: https://www.lsegissuerservices.com/spark/ADVFN/events/af99e8e4-22a6-4367-a4ad-2766635588ea

Analysts wishing to participate in the call and receive a dial in code should email: ir@advfnplc.com.

The presentation will subsequently be available on ADVFN's company page on the London Stock Exchange website: https://www.londonstockexchange.com/stock/AFN/advfn-plc/company-page

For further press information, please contact: Francesca De Franco on: 0794 125 3135 or email francescad@advfnplc.com

For Investor Relations, please contact Shivantha Thambirajah at: shivanthat@advfnplc.com or on 0793 257 2406.

About ADVFN

ADVFN (www.advfn.com) is an award-winning global stocks, shares and crypto information website providing market-leading financial tools and data to private investors around the world.

Offering real-time share prices, news feeds, charting, portfolio management, monitor lists, financials (fundamentals), data from global stock exchanges, Level 2 and some of the most active financial bulletin boards in the world (and much more), the site is the destination of choice for day traders and retail investors.

Established in the last quarter of 1999, ADVFN (LSE:AFN) was floated on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in March 2000. The site currently has approximately 36 million users worldwide and a billion page impressions a year.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1683638/SparkLive_ADVFN.jpg

SOURCE ADVFN