Advertising Services Are Driven by the Increasing demand for Short Content and Video Ads - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The advertising services category is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030. The advertising services category is driven by the increasing demand for the short form of content and video ads.

The global advertising services market size was valued at USD 600 billion in 2022 and forecasted to cross USD 949.12 billion by 2030. In 2022, North America accounted for 36% of the overall share followed by Europe and APAC. The increasing demand for short content and video ads, the increasing internet penetration, and the growing number of smartphone users are driving the growth of this category. For instance, in 2022, there were 244.4 million digital video viewers in the U.S. alone. According to Business Insider, more than 97% of U.S. users aged between 12 and 44 years consume a high amount of digital video content. In a 2023 survey, it was found that more than 91% of consumers want more digital content from brands which in turn is driving the demand for video advertising. More and more companies/brands are including video content as a part of their digital marketing strategy to capture the audience's attention. The return on investment is high for video marketers as they get 66% more leads per annum and can achieve a 54% increase in brand awareness. In 2022, almost 82% of internet traffic came from video streaming and downloads. One of the top technological trends is the increased adoption of chatbots and conversational AI in the digital marketing space. Voice searches, such as Cortana and Google Assistant are rising in popularity in the content marketing and advertising sector, which is expected to aid small business's growth.

The total cost of advertising services depends on multiple factors such as the type of ad, type of digital platform, complexity of the campaign, location, and strategy used to promote the products & services. On average, the prices for a project can range between USD 1,200 and USD 10,000 per month. Some of the services under advertising packages can include PPC ads, social media ads, display ads, banner ads, or influencer ads. Some companies have tier-pricing models such as basic, premium or professional, and enterprise level. A basic service can range from USD 100 to USD 5,000 per month and can include 2,000 to 3,000 keywords, Google PPC network, campaign development, strategy, copywriting services, etc. A premium or professional tier advertising service can range between USD 5,000 to 30,000 per month and can include network connections, 10,000 to 15,000 keywords, third-party audience targeting, account-based retargeting, CRM pipeline targeting, funnel measurement, landing page setup, etc. For an enterprise-level package, prices can start from USD 35,000 and can increase based on project complexity. Few services under the enterprise level may include connections to multiple networks, 15,000+ keywords, display ad creative sets, TV commercial ads, etc.

The global advertising category is moderately consolidated due to increased forward integrations by leading players such as WPP, Publicis Groupe, Omnicom Group, etc. More than 45% to 50% of the overall share is made up of the top fifteen players.

Suppliers command a higher bargaining power due to this consolidation. Companies have a high reliance on advertising agencies to boost and enhance their brand growth. Another favoring factor is that agencies can work across any industry and many industries

Production, office expenses, and labor form the largest cost component of advertising services. Production cost components include digital marketing and social media tools, SEO and PPC, software integrations, cameras, projectors, other digital tools, etc.

From a sourcing perspective, the companies mostly prefer approved provider models to reduce the risks and increase the potential for value creation.

Cost Intelligence Highlights

In this Advertising services procurement intelligence report, we have estimated the pricing of the key cost components. We have found that for an advertising agency, the total cost of ownership can be divided into five major categories - office expenses, production costs, labor, business setup costs, and other additional expenses. Office expenses include major cost components such as rent, maintenance, equipment, depreciation, and office supplies. Production costs include components such as multiple software integrations, customer relationship management (CRM) systems, SEO, digital marketing tools, social media tools, cameras, and other projectors. Labor accounts for 10 - 18% of the total services costs. Business set-up costs include licensing fees, corporate taxes, consultancy fees, and others. Production, labor, and office expenses form the largest cost components of advertising services. The different pricing models adopted by different agencies are - hourly-based pricing, project-based charges, retainer prices, recurring price model, performance-based pricing model, value-based pricing, and customized pricing. For a simple project, the average hourly prices can range from USD 50 - 600 per hour. For small to mid-sized companies, the average project prices can range between USD 1,000 - 12,000 depending on the complexity of the project.

In January 2023 , Publicis Groupe announced the acquisition of a leading Bulgaria -based marketing agency firm, Advertise BG. The deal aimed to expand and strengthen Publicis's end-to-end marketing capabilities in the social media, digital strategy, and digital content creation space. The acquisition will merge Advertise BG with Digitas Sofia, which is a connected agency with Publicis Groupe in Bulgaria

, Publicis Groupe announced the acquisition of a leading -based marketing agency firm, Advertise BG. The deal aimed to expand and strengthen Publicis's end-to-end marketing capabilities in the social media, digital strategy, and digital content creation space. The acquisition will merge Advertise BG with Digitas Sofia, which is a connected agency with Publicis Groupe in In January 2023 , Publicis Groupe announced the acquisition of the U.K.-based marketing company, Yieldify, which will become a part of Epsilon. Yieldify's platform will combine with Epsilon PeopleCloud to expand its presence in the mid-market and integrate with Epsilon's industry-leading CORE ID. Audience targeting will become easier through increased personalization.

, Publicis Groupe announced the acquisition of the U.K.-based marketing company, Yieldify, which will become a part of Epsilon. Yieldify's platform will combine with Epsilon PeopleCloud to expand its presence in the mid-market and integrate with Epsilon's industry-leading CORE ID. Audience targeting will become easier through increased personalization. In April 2023 , WPP announced the acquisition of a major audio/sonic branding company, amp, to expand and strengthen its sound branding business line. Through this acquisition, WPP will provide an immersive and customized audio experience for its customers via the amp's AI platform. The platform uses generative AI and can effectively analyze, create, and manage multiple audio assets. Amp's major clients include Mercedes-Benz, Kraft Heinz, General Motors, Deloitte, Shell, and Mastercard.

, WPP announced the acquisition of a major audio/sonic branding company, amp, to expand and strengthen its sound branding business line. Through this acquisition, WPP will provide an immersive and customized audio experience for its customers via the amp's AI platform. The platform uses generative AI and can effectively analyze, create, and manage multiple audio assets. Amp's major clients include Mercedes-Benz, Kraft Heinz, General Motors, Deloitte, Shell, and Mastercard. In April 2023, Omnicom Group Inc. announced a partnership with Adobe - Content Supply Chain Solutions, through its enterprise licensing deal. The deal will enable Omnicom's agencies to have complete end-to-end visibility of the content process – from planning, production, activation, and optimization. The agencies will have access to other solutions such as Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Workfront, and Adobe Experience Manager. To offer specialized integrated services to its clients, Omnicom will integrate Adobe's technology with its platform and marketing system.

In March 2023, WPP entered a partnership with Braze, a customer engagement platform, to increase interactions between a consumer and a brand. The partnership will help brands deliver personalized content engagement across multiple channels by leveraging Braze's and WPP's joint integrations of their first-party data. Braze currently offers 100 integrations with other major technology partners.

