Advent of COVID-19 Pandemic to Add Extra Stars of Growth to Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market during Forecast Period of 2020-2030, Opines TMR

- The rising need for a digital customer database across various businesses to provide seamless services is stated to bringing extensive growth prospects for the consumer identity and access management market

- The global consumer identity and access management market is expected to observe a healthy CAGR of ~12 percent across the assessment period of 2020-2030

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing influence of technology in everyday life and the escalating need to prevent spam and fraudulent activities on the internet may help the consumer identity and access management market to gain considerable growth during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Based on the analysis by the researchers at TMR (Transparency Market Research), the global consumer identity and access management market may expand at a CAGR of ~12 percent from 2020 to 2030. The global consumer identity and access management market is valued at US $ 10.9 bn in 2020 and is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 32.9 bn by 2030.

The transformation of the demand type of consumer identity and access management systems from a privilege to a 'must-have' will have an intense positive impact on the growth of the consumer identity and access management market. According to research by Forbes, 92 percent of people stop interacting with a company after three or four bad experiences. Hence, the need for providing a good customer experience may bring exponential growth opportunities for the consumer identity and access management market.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=35591

Consumer Identity and Access Management Market: From Analyst Viewpoint

The analysts credit the persistent rise in cyber-attacks and suspicious user activities as the prominent factors for the growing demand of these systems. Hence, this aspect may bring staggering growth for the consumer identity and access management market.

The analysts also opine that the advent of technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain may bring good growth opportunities for the consumer identity and access management market.

Analyze global consumer identity and access management market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study

Consumer Identity and Access Management Market: Key Revelations

On the basis of application, the authentication & access management segment held the largest share of the global consumer identity and access management market in 2019

The BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) segment accounted for a massive share in terms of industry in 2019

North America is expected to dominate the global consumer identity and access management market across the forecast period

is expected to dominate the global consumer identity and access management market across the forecast period The consumer identity and access management market in North America is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.1 percent during the assessment period

Explore 260 pages of superlative research, current market scenario, and extensive geographical projections. Gain insights into the Consumer Identity and Access Management Market (Component: Software and Services [Managed Services and Professional Services]; Deployment: Software-as-a-Service [SaaS] and On-premise; Application: Directory Services, Authentication & Access Management, Identity Analytics, Governance and Compliance Management, and Others; Enterprise Size: Small & Mid-size Enterprises and Large Enterprises; and Industry: BFSI, Government, Retail, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Healthcare, Education, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/consumer-identity-access-management-market.html

Consumer Identity and Access Management Market: Growth Boosters

The rising need for a cloud-based infrastructure among various businesses may bring tremendous growth prospects for the consumer identity and access management market

Consumer identity and access management systems provide a streamlined customer experience that makes them one of the preferred choices for many companies, thus boosting the overall growth rate

With frequent technological upgrades and advanced login options, the global consumer identity and access management market may bring consistent growth opportunities

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis at

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=35591

Consumer Identity and Access Management Market: COVID-19 Impact

With the advent of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the constant rise in remote working mechanisms has led to a positive impact on the growth of the consumer identity and access management market. Furthermore, the healthcare sector is also experiencing a strain because of the rising number of patients. Hence, to reduce the strain regarding patient data, consumer identity and access management systems are proving to be a boon.

Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market: Segmentation

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

On-premise

By Application

Directory Services

Authentication & Access Management

Identity Analytics

Governance and Compliance Management

Others (User Provisioning and Password Management)

By Enterprise Size

Small & Mid-size Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Industry

BFSI

Government

Retail

IT & Telecommunication

Media & Entertainment

Travel & Hospitality

Healthcare

Education

Energy & Utilities

Transportation & Logistics

Others (Manufacturing and Real Estate)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global IT & Telecom Industry:

Flexible Workspace Market – Due to the evolving nature of the corporate landscape over the past decade, flexible workspaces have gained noteworthy popularity. Moreover, the remote working trend shifted gears in the forward direction in recent years due to which, the demand for flexible workspaces witnessed considerable growth– a factor that is expected to accelerate the global flexible workspace market during the forecast period.

Mobile Application and Testing Solutions Market – Mobile testing trends and strategies continue to evolve at a regular interval in line with the evolving demands of tech-savvy consumers and advancements in technology. The growing demand for mobile application and testing solutions, particularly from commercial and corporate sectors is one of the leading factors that is expected to drive the expansion of the mobile application and testing solutions market during the forecast period.

Master Data Management Market – The master data management market report provides analysis of the global master data management market for the period 2017 – 2027, where in 2018 is the base year and 2019 to 2027 is the forecast period. Data for 2017 has been included as historical information. The study on the master data management market would help clients understand the analysis of master data management based on different industry verticals.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/consumer-identity-access-management-market.htm

SOURCE Transparency Market Research