Advenica launches a new cybersecurity product for industrial use

MALMÖ, Sweden, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advenica, a leader in cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce the launch of a new data diode, DD500E, which is a compact and robust hardware device designed to ensure secure, one-way data transfers in industrial environments.

The DD500E is engineered to bridge air-gapped networks, enabling secure extraction of sensor and operational data from field devices to local or cloud platforms without compromising on network integrity. Its applications include real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and machine-to-machine communication within production environments.

"With the launch of the new data diode DD500E, we're addressing a critical need for secure, easy-to-deploy solutions in industrial environments. This data diode combines robust cybersecurity with the practical demands on the field, ensuring that organisations can safely extract operational data without risking exposure." - Rickard Nilsson, COO at Advenica

The DD500E is the world's first data diode of its kind, and industrial organisations can now feel secure knowing that their critical data is safeguarded against cyber threats. By ensuring unidirectional data flow through using optical technology, the diode provides a layer of security that prevents external attacks from breaching sensitive operational systems.

