Advania Sweden First to Launch Nanitor's Continuous Cyber Hygiene Platform in Sweden

Partnership brings real-time cyber exposure management to Swedish organizations—prioritized, actionable, and built for results.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanitor, the European leader in Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), today announced a strategic partnership with Advania Sweden. As the first partner to introduce Nanitor to the Swedish market, Advania will equip its customers with the fastest, most efficient way to identify, prioritize, and remediate cyber risks—continuously and at scale.

This partnership is set to redefine how Swedish organizations approach operational cybersecurity—moving from complex, reactive measures to streamlined, results-driven action.

Heimir Fannar Gunnlaugsson CEO Nanitor Niklas Chachalatos Advania Sweden Nanitor PR photo

Heimir Fannar Gunnlaugsson, CEO of Nanitor, said:

"This is a decisive move in our mission to raise Europe's cyber hygiene baseline. Advania Sweden's market reach and proven track record make them the perfect partner to deliver Nanitor's real-time, prioritized approach to security. Together, we're not just reducing noise—we're enabling organizations to fix the most critical issues first, every time. That's the difference between being compliant and being secure."

Niklas Chachalatos, Business Manager Security Services at Advania Sweden, added:

"Nanitor's platform changes the game for our customers. It cuts straight to what matters, delivering instant visibility and clear, prioritized actions. This aligns perfectly with our philosophy—security that's effective, understandable, and free from unnecessary complexity. In today's environment, that's exactly what organizations need."

Nanitor's CTEM platform uses its signature Nanitor Diamond to provide a visual, real-time overview of every asset and its vulnerabilities, mapped by criticality. The result: faster decision-making, targeted remediation, and measurable risk reduction.

With this partnership, Advania Sweden strengthens its position as a trusted security leader, while Nanitor accelerates its expansion into key European markets, following growing demand for practical, results-focused cybersecurity solutions.

About Nanitor

Nanitor is the CTEM platform that helps organizations fix what matters. By continuously analyzing environments, surfacing the highest-priority weaknesses, and guiding users to remediation, Nanitor delivers unmatched security outcomes with less effort. Built in Europe, trusted worldwide.

About Advania Sweden

Advania Sweden, "The tech company with people at heart", has offices across the country, from Luleå in the north to Malmö in the south. Every day, our 1,700 specialists support our customers, both in the private and public sectors, in their ambitions and goals to digitalise their operations. Through long-term relationships, leading technologies, modern platform solutions, and strategic partnerships, we shape the IT landscape of the future. Our purpose goes beyond technology: to empower people to create sustainable value.

The Advania Group delivers services to customers in Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, Iceland, Finland, Ireland and Denmark within sustainable and secure digitalisation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763790/Nanitor_CEO.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763791/Nanitor_Niklas_Chachalatos.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763789/Nanitor_Advania_Sweden.jpg

