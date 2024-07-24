ADVANCION AWARDED ECOVADIS GOLD SUSTAINABILITY RATING FOR SIXTH YEAR

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancion Corporation ("Advancion" or "Company"), a leading global producer of specialty ingredients for the life sciences, home and personal care, and other consumer-oriented and industrial markets, today announced it has received the EcoVadis Gold Medal for its 2024 sustainability performance. The Gold Medal recognition earns Advancion a spot in the top 5% of companies around the world rated by EcoVadis in the past 12 months.

This marks the fourth consecutive year and sixth year overall that Advancion has achieved a Gold Medal recognition level since first participating in the independent EcoVadis assessment program in 2017. The Company's overall 2024 score of 75/100, a 2-point increase from the previous year, reflects ongoing improvements in the four areas of corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability assessed by EcoVadis: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

"We are incredibly proud to once again earn the EcoVadis Gold Medal for sustainability performance in 2024," said David Neuberger, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This recognition not only reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainable practices, but it is also a testament to the dedication of our team to creating a positive impact on the environment and society. Achieving this milestone is crucial as it independently validates our efforts to operate responsibly as well as enhances stakeholder trust and aligns with our global sustainability goals. We will continue to strive for excellence in sustainability, driving positive change in our industry and beyond."

EcoVadis is one of the world's largest and most comprehensive sustainability rating systems. More than 100,000 companies globally partner with EcoVadis to benchmark their sustainability performance against international standards such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the United Nations Global Compact, and ISO 26000. The EcoVadis rating system enables customers, investors, and other stakeholders to assess and compare the CSR performance of their partners through a common platform, universal scorecard, and performance improvement tools. Advancion invites its commercial partners to request direct access to its 2024 EcoVadis assessment as part of their supplier evaluation process.

ABOUT ADVANCION

Advancion, formerly ANGUS Chemical Company, is a leading global producer of specialty ingredients and consumables for biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, home, personal care, and other consumer-oriented and industrial markets. The Company is one of the world's largest producers of life sciences buffers and other proprietary ingredients, providing high-performance products, best-in-class quality and guaranteed supply security for more than 80 years. Through Expression Systems, an Advancion company, the Company produces innovative cell culture media formulations, cell lines, molecular tools and reagents used in the development and commercial manufacturing of advanced therapies. Advancion operates three manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Germany and serves its global customers through six regional Customer Application Centers located in Chicago, Illinois; Paris, France; São Paulo, Brazil; Singapore; Shanghai, China; and Mumbai, India. The Company is privately owned by Ardian and Golden Gate Capital, and is headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. For more information, visit advancionsciences.com.

