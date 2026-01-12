Advancing Smart City Safety: Raythink Unveils AI Security Tech at Intersec Dubai 2026

YANTAI, China, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raythink Technology, an innovator in thermal imaging technology, is showcasing its latest security solutions at Intersec Dubai 2026, Booth SA-N17. Featured by advanced AI capabilities and vertically scenario-based solutions, the company is attracting strong interest from attendees at the biggest security exhibitions in Middle East area.

AI-Driven Intelligence for Smarter Security Operations

Raythink Unveils AI-Driven Security Solutions at Intersec Dubai

AI technology is a key driver in the security industry and a central focus of Raythink's technical advancements. Through live demonstrations at Intersec Dubai, Raythink shows how its AI-powered systems turn complex data into actionable insights.

Advanced sensors accurately recognize and classify people, vehicles, vessels, aircraft and fire points—even in low light or harsh conditions. Users can define virtual lines or zones within the monitoring scene. When a target crosses a tripwire or enters a restricted area, the system automatically triggers an alarm. Once a target is identified and locked, even fast-moving or distant objects can be tracked smoothly with minimal vibration. Trained on large-scale AI models, Raythink's system effectively filters false alarms, significantly reducing nuisance alerts.

Solutions Tailored for Specific Industries and Scenarios

Building on its AI capabilities, Raythink delivers scenario-focused solutions for diverse security environments. At Intersec Dubai, visitors are experiencing applications across large-area perimeter security, gas leak detection, forest fire prevention, and industrial monitoring. For oil and gas fields or harbors, Raythink combines SilentW-U Series 360° infrared cameras with PC6 and PC5 Series multispectral PTZ cameras, enabling kilometer-level coverage and 24/7 continuous monitoring. The RG630 gas detection camera visualizes leaks as colored plumes for rapid assessment. Raythink's PC4 Series supports early fire detection, while AT and TN Series thermal cameras enable predictive maintenance and abnormal temperature alerts in industrial facilities

"As the Middle East advances smart city and critical infrastructure initiatives under strategies like We the UAE 2031 and Vision 2030, we are committed to delivering AI-powered, scenario-tailored security technologies enhancing situational awareness and operational efficiency," said Martin LYU, product manager of Raythink Technology. "We work closely with partners across the region to advance innovation, support customer success, and contribute to resilient, sustainable growth."

Visit Raythink at Intersec Dubai 2026, Booth SA-N17, to explore its AI-driven security solutions for smart cities and critical infrastructure.

For more information:

Email: sales@raythink-tech.com

Website: https://www.raythink-tech.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859290/PR.jpg