Advancing into a new era of zero-carbon living with Huawei's flagship residential energy storage solution

A new benchmark in the residential energy storage industry

One of the key devices for realizing the vision of a zero-carbon household is the residential energy storage system. Huawei FusionSolar's residential Smart String ESS, the LUNA2000-7/14/21-S1 (hereinafter referred to as Huawei LUNA S1), through Module+ architecture innovation, has achieved intergenerational leadership in various aspects, paving a new path for the future development of residential energy systems and setting a new benchmark for the industry once again.

1. Industry-leading 15 years of stable support and 40% higher lifecycle throughput

The Huawei LUNA S1 continues Huawei's unique Module+ architecture, featuring a built-in energy optimizer and utilizing the leading large battery cell (280 Ah) for the first time in the industry, far surpassing the industry level. By optimization at the battery pack level, it delivers over 40% higher energy throughput during the lifespan and achieves an industry-leading 15-year limited warranty* with its high quality and reliability, offering users a longer lifespan and superior investment returns.

2. Five-layer safety enhancement for protection everyday

The Huawei LUNA S1 features a five-layer safety protection mechanism, including cell-level, electrical, structural, active, and emergency protections. It has passed a multitude of safety certifications such as VDE 2510-50, IEC 62169, ISO 13849, IEC 63056, IEC 62040-1, IEC 62477 and UN 38.3 etc., offering users comprehensive safety assurance. The product can adapt to extreme working environments, with a wide operating temperature range of -20 °C to +55 °C, and cover global differentiated scenarios, ensuring green power supply even in icy conditions.

It also supports IP66 level protection and has passed a 72-hour submersion safety test at a depth of 40 cm**, ensuring safety for households.

Furthermore, Huawei has also considered scenarios where the unit is installed in garages, which may involve accidental collisions during vehicle movements or transportation of heavy objects. The casing is designed to be robust, capable of withstanding pressures of up to 5 tons, ensuring safety under external forces.

3. Convenient and smart installation and user experience

The Huawei LUNA S1 features an internal wiring-free design, and its installation process has been thoughtfully simplified, reducing installation time by half compared to traditional systems, making installations more time-efficient, effortless, and worry-free. It provides super quiet experience (29 dB) and its flexible modular design not only enhances the user experience but also facilitates easy expansion of system capacity as needed.

4. Ultimate product design aesthetics

In terms of aesthetic design, the Huawei LUNA S1 is not just an energy storage product, but also a piece of art that enhances the home decor style. Every detail embodies the ultimate aesthetic stance. Inspired by the brilliant stars and surrounding halos in the night sky, the dynamic star ring symbolizes the harmonious coexistence of technology and nature. The gentle lighting effect, as natural as breathing, always provides comforting companionship. The facade resembles a waterfall of cascading stars which exudes a natural sense of power. The minimalist frameless design can integrate into various home styles and environments seamlessly. The side grille design is not only visually appealing but also improves the cooling effect, achieving a perfect blend of aesthetics and technology.

Advancing towards a new chapter in zero-carbon households

Beyond the residential energy storage system Huawei LUNA S1, Huawei's one-fits-all residential smart PV solution establishes an all-in-one home energy management system, that provides users with a low-carbon lifestyle, transforming households from solely energy consumers to both energy consumers and producers.

Huawei's one-fits-all residential smart PV solution not only includes the Huawei LUNA S1 residential energy storage system but also includes a smart energy controller (inverter) with battery-ready storage access, and a smart module controller (optimizer) that can achieve greater roof utilization, increasing electricity generation by 5% - 30%, making the most of every ray.

The innovative whole-home backup power solution offers high integration without distribution panel modification, providing users with a seamless single-phase whole-home backup experience. Through the Home Energy Management Assistant EMMA, Huawei pioneers the application of smart technology in home green power, achieving integrated intelligent management of PV, storage, charging, and usage. This maximizes the proportion of green power usage, with an overall return on investment increment of over 6%.

In terms of smart experience, management of all household appliances is available through the Huawei FusionSolar APP at a glance with a full picture of the house's green electricity, allowing real-time managing electricity generation, storage, and consumption.

On the roof, there is currently the highest level (L4) of smart arc protection and component-level rapid shutdown in the industry, while below the roof, there is appliance-level EMC protection achieved through fundamental technological innovation. Comprehensive protection above and below the rooftop safeguards the entire household's happiness at all times.

A Home that Always Shines

Huawei FusionSolar's residential smart PV solution, with its extended product lifespan, ultimate safety design, optimized installation and user experience, and superior quality, has provided stable and reliable green power to over 3.3 million households worldwide***. Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to empower families around the globe to turn the concept of zero-carbon living into tangible and actionable steps, moving together towards a greener and brighter future.

*Warranty conditions may vary by region and temperature. For details, please refer to the warranty letter. **Huawei LUNA S1 is not designed for underwater usage, please keep it away from water sources during daily use. ***Data as of the end of 2023.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2374312/Advancing_a_era_zero_carbon_living_Huawei_s_flagship_residential_energy_storage_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2374313/Advancing_a_era_zero_carbon_living_Huawei_s_flagship_residential_energy_storage_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2374314/Advancing_a_era_zero_carbon_living_Huawei_s_flagship_residential_energy_storage_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2374315/Advancing_a_era_zero_carbon_living_Huawei_s_flagship_residential_energy_storage_4.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2374316/Advancing_a_era_zero_carbon_living_Huawei_s_flagship_residential_energy_storage_6.jpg