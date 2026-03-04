Advancing Influenza Vaccine Development: Sino Biological Launches Antigens for the 2026-2027 Northern Hemisphere Influenza Vaccine Strains

HOUSTON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced its recommendations for the 2026–2027 Northern Hemisphere influenza vaccine composition, highlighting the continued spread of A(H3N2) subclade K and emerging B/Victoria lineage strains. In rapid response, Sino Biological, Inc. (Shenzhen Stock Exchange: 301047.SZ), a global leader in recombinant technology, has launched the 2026-2027 Northern Hemisphere influenza vaccine strain antigens to accelerate vaccine development.

Decoding the 2026-2027 Northern Hemisphere Influenza Vaccine Strains

Since its identification in August 2025, H3N2 subclade K (J.2.4.1) has become the dominant influenza A strain globally. Defined by the T135K and S144N mutations, this strain exhibits enhanced immune escape, prompting WHO to select A/Darwin/1454/2025 as the new H3N2 reference virus. The H1N1 component has been updated to A/Missouri/11/2025. Meanwhile, B/Victoria lineage activity is rising sharply, with proportions increasing from 6% to over 20% in regions including Hong Kong SAR and the U.S., leading WHO to recommend B/Tokyo/EIS13-175/2025 and B/Pennsylvania/14/2025 strains.

Sino Biological's Comprehensive Reagents for Influenza Research

To support global influenza vaccine research and development, Sino Biological has launched an extensive portfolio of recombinant antigens for the 2026-2027 influenza vaccine strains, including A/Missouri/11/2025 (H1N1) HA Trimer (purity ≥90% verified by SEC-MALS), NA, and NP proteins. "Our mission is to provide the scientific community with the highest quality tools as rapidly as possible when infectious disease evolution threatens global health preparedness," said Dr. Rob Burgess, Chief Business Officer at Sino Biological US.

