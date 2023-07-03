ADVANCING DEFENCE MISSIONS AT THE SPEED OF RELEVANCE

News Provided by Technology Magazine

As the global landscape evolves at an unprecedented pace, Microsoft is helping defence and intelligence clients with game-changing capabilities.

LONDON, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft has been featured in the July issue of Technology Magazine.

In this exclusive interview, Kate Maxwell, Chief Technology Officer for Microsoft's Worldwide Defence and Intelligence Industry, discusses how Microsoft are helping defence and intelligence clients with game-changing capabilities.

Kate emphasise that "It's not just about mission – it is about a whole-of-enterprise transformation. The way you maintain superiority is through digital transformation, culture and process reform, and rapid adoption of commercial technology."

She adds that "Our defence customers face adversaries who are increasingly taking an integrated offensive posture – with traditional kinetic effects now married with cyber effectors and disinformation campaigns. That is modern warfare, and it is playing out in real-time."

