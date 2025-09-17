Advancing Cancer Research Brings New Hope for Patients Worldwide

NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Progress in RNA-based medicines, immunotherapies and targeted treatments is not simply desirable, it is a critical necessity. Deadly cancers such as glioblastoma and pancreatic cancer remain among the hardest to treat, while rare pediatric disorders still take a tragic toll on young patients each year. Against this backdrop of significant unmet need, Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC) (Profile) distinguishes itself. Guided by the forward-looking leadership of chair and CEO Dr. Vuong Trieu, the company is applying AI, nanomedicine and innovative clinical approaches to reimagine biotechnology. Anchored by a strong intellectual property portfolio, including some 500 patent applications and 75 granted patents, Oncotelic is assembling a pioneering pipeline designed to transform how cancer and rare diseases are treated. In doing so, it positions itself among the innovators — including Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA), Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK), AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY) — that are driving advances in these challenging therapeutic areas.

At the forefront of Oncotelic's strategy is Dr. Vuong Trieu , a seasoned biotech innovator whose career has been marked by groundbreaking discoveries and successful commercialization.

Oncotelic's flagship program, OT-101, forms the foundation of its development strategy.

The nanomedicine sector is increasingly viewed as one of the most disruptive forces in modern healthcare.

Oncotelic is strategically positioned to translate its innovation pipeline into long-term growth.

The Pressing Demand for New Therapies

Despite decades of research and billions in spending, some of the most aggressive cancers remain devastatingly lethal. Glioblastoma, the most frequently diagnosed malignant brain tumor in adults, still carries a median survival of only about 15 months, even with surgery, chemotherapy and radiation. The long-term outlook is even bleaker, with five-year survival rates lingering below 5%.

Pancreatic cancer presents an equally grim picture, with only 13% of patients surviving five years after diagnosis and tens of thousands of Americans dying from the disease each year.

Outside of oncology, rare diseases represent a vast and often underappreciated public health burden. More than 7,000 rare conditions collectively affect an estimated 25–30 million Americans. Nearly half of those impacted are children, many of whom face shortened life expectancies or lifelong disability. Families often endure years of uncertainty while searching for a diagnosis, only to discover that no FDA-approved treatments exist for their condition.

The human toll is compounded by the enormous economic weight. While annual spending on research reaches into the billions, outcomes for many cancers and rare diseases have advanced only incrementally. As the global population ages and genetic testing identifies more inherited disorders, the divide between urgent patient need and available therapies is widening rather than closing.

Oncotelic Therapeutics is working to change this trajectory. The company is developing RNA-based therapies, immunotherapies, and other targeted approaches designed to tackle diseases where conventional methods have consistently fallen short. Rather than minor improvements, Oncotelic's vision is to create a fundamental shift in how these conditions are treated—bringing forward therapies that are not only scientifically advanced but also centered on patient outcomes.

Visionary Leadership Powering Next-Gen Therapeutics

At the forefront of Oncotelic's strategy is Dr. Vuong Trieu, a seasoned biotech innovator whose career has been marked by groundbreaking discoveries and successful commercialization. He has authored more than 500 patent filings, with 75 already granted—credentials that underscore his unmatched influence across oncology, immunotherapy, and nanomedicine. This expansive intellectual property portfolio reflects not only his scientific expertise but also his commitment to advancing cutting-edge therapeutic platforms.

Trieu's track record includes the creation of Abraxane(R), a nanomedicine-based formulation of paclitaxel bound to albumin nanoparticles. This breakthrough redefined treatment options for breast, lung and pancreatic cancers and became a multibillion-dollar success worldwide. He also helped bring forward Cynviloq(TM), an innovative micellar paclitaxel therapy that enhanced drug delivery while lowering toxicity, further exemplifying his ability to revolutionize cancer care.

Equally noteworthy is Trieu's history of creating value through major partnerships and transactions. Under Trieu's leadership, programs have been licensed, codeveloped or acquired in multibillion-dollar deals, showing his ability to pair visionary science with pragmatic business strategy. This dual capability — advancing research while ensuring commercial adoption — sets Oncotelic's leader apart in the industry.

Together, Trieu's scientific insight, entrepreneurial drive and proven execution have positioned Oncotelic as a pioneering force. The company has become a trusted name among investors, partners and patients alike, exemplifying how strong leadership can turn innovative science into meaningful therapies for some of the most difficult diseases to treat.

OT-101 Positioned as Transformative Anchor Asset

Oncotelic's flagship program, OT-101, forms the foundation of its development strategy. This phase 3 oligonucleotide antisense therapy is the first of its kind to inhibit TGF-β, a signaling pathway known to play a central role in tumor immune evasion. By shutting down this mechanism, OT-101 holds the potential to reshape outcomes in pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest cancers with persistently poor survival rates. Targeting such a critical driver positions the therapy as a potential breakthrough for patients facing limited options.

The therapeutic scope of OT-101 is not confined to oncology. During the COVID-19 crisis, the drug was explored for its ability to treat acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) linked to severe viral infection. Initial results indicated potential benefits in controlling immune system overreaction and lowering mortality in critically ill patients. This breadth of application highlights OT-101's promise as a multi-indication therapy with relevance across cancer and inflammatory disease markets.

Beyond its clinical promise, OT-101 is supported by a distinctive development model. Oncotelic has structured innovative joint ventures that spread costs and risks among partners, ensuring a stronger financial and operational foundation than traditional biotech pathways often provide. With a compelling biological rationale, advanced clinical readiness and strategic collaborations enhancing its resilience, OT-101 represents far more than a late-stage drug candidate; it stands as the company's anchor asset, capable of shaping Oncotelic's growth for years to come.

Harnessing Nanomedicine to Transform Therapeutic Innovation

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), nanomedicine refers to products that include at least one nanoscale component (1–100 nm) that imparts unique chemical, biological, or physical properties not found in larger-scale equivalents. This emerging sector is increasingly viewed as one of the most disruptive forces in modern healthcare. In 2023, the global nanomedicine market was valued at roughly $189.5 billion and is forecasted to grow beyond $500 billion over the next decade.

The surge in interest stems from the ability of nanocarriers such as liposomes, micelles and nanoparticles to deliver drugs with remarkable precision to diseased tissues and tumors, enhancing effectiveness while limiting adverse effects. Yet, the field still faces obstacles, including the need to ensure large-scale manufacturing, immune system compatibility and compliance with rigorous regulatory frameworks. Even so, progress has been swift, and oncology has become one of the leading areas for real-world clinical application.

Oncotelic is building on this momentum, guided by Trieu's prior success with Abraxane and Cynviloq, two benchmark nanomedicine products. The company is now pushing the field further by fusing artificial intelligence (AI)-driven nanocarrier engineering with RNA-based and immunotherapy payloads. This unique approach places Oncotelic at the convergence of three transformative technologies: AI, nanomedicine and advanced therapeutics.

Through this strategy, Oncotelic is not only refining how therapies are delivered but also reshaping broader perspectives within biotechnology. Its pipeline reflects the belief that true innovation must bridge scientific sophistication with practical outcomes for patients, ensuring discoveries move effectively from the laboratory to the clinic.

Building Momentum Toward Growth, Market Impact

Oncotelic is strategically positioned to translate its innovation pipeline into long-term growth. Backed by an extensive intellectual property portfolio, mid- to late-stage clinical programs and a leadership team with proven expertise, the company has assembled the core elements required for sustained success. Its progress reflects not only scientific achievement but also a deliberate focus on aligning research and development with pathways to commercialization.

The company's expansion prospects are further supported by its commitment to collaboration. Rather than pursuing a siloed model, Oncotelic actively embraces partnerships and licensing opportunities that help balance risk, accelerate development and broaden therapeutic reach. These alliances enhance financial strength while creating new avenues to bring its therapies to global patient populations.

Crucially, Oncotelic is advancing toward commercialization with urgency. Programs such as OT-101 are moving closer to market readiness, reflecting a patient-first philosophy that emphasizes translating laboratory discoveries into accessible treatments. This ensures that innovation is not confined to research but extends into real-world application for patients facing urgent medical challenges.

In an environment where traditional drug development often fails to keep pace with critical needs, Oncotelic is charting a different course. Under the guidance of Trieu and supported by a formidable patent estate, the company is advancing new frontiers in RNA-based therapies, immunotherapy and nanomedicine. With OT-101 approaching pivotal development and a vision grounded in both innovation and execution, Oncotelic is not simply contributing to the biopharma landscape, it is helping to define its future, where breakthrough therapies bring measurable impact to patients' lives.

New Oncology Breakthroughs Reshape Treatment Landscape

Advances in oncology research are reshaping the future of cancer care as leading biopharmaceutical companies advance innovative therapies across multiple tumor types. From cell-based treatments and antibody-drug conjugates to targeted therapies and novel bispecific antibodies, recent updates highlight how these strategies are improving outcomes for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. announced that Health Canada has issued a Notice of Compliance with Conditions for Amtagvi(R) (lifileucel), a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy. Amtagvi is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma that has progressed on or after at least one prior systemic therapy, including a PD-1 blocking antibody, and if BRAF V600 mutation positive, a BRAF inhibitor with or without a MEK inhibitor, and who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options. Amtagvi is the first T cell therapy for a solid tumor cancer and first treatment option approved in Canada for advanced melanoma after anti-PD-1 and targeted therapy.

Merck & Co. Inc. is reporting that results from the IDeate-Lung01 phase 2 trial showed that ifinatamab deruxtecan (I-DXd) demonstrated clinically meaningful response rates in patients with previously treated extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. The results were included as part of the press program at the 2025 World Conference on Lung Cancer hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer. Ifinatamab deruxtecan is a specifically engineered, potential first-in-class B7-H3 directed DXd antibody drug conjugate discovered by Daiichi Sankyo and being jointly developed by Daiichi Sankyo and Merck.

AstraZeneca PLC has released positive results from the final overall survival (OS) analysis of the FLAURA2 phase 3 trial. Results show AstraZeneca's Tagrisso (osimertinib) with the addition of pemetrexed and platinum-based chemotherapy demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in the key secondary endpoint of OS compared to Tagrisso monotherapy in the first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated non-small cell lung cancer. The company noted that results underscore Tagrisso as first-line standard of care and backbone therapy in EGFRm lung cancer across stages.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and BioNTech SE presented interim data from a global randomized phase 2 trial evaluating Pumitamig, an investigational bispecific antibody targeting PD-L1 x VEGF-A, plus chemotherapy in patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. The data showed encouraging anti-tumor responses with a positive trend in the secondary endpoint progression free survival. Pumitamig plus chemotherapy demonstrated a manageable safety profile with no new safety signals and a low discontinuation rate.

Taken together, these developments mark important progress in broadening the arsenal of cancer therapies, offering new hope to patients who previously faced limited treatment options. As regulatory approvals, pivotal trial results and pipeline advancements continue to accelerate, industry leaders are setting the stage for a new era of oncology care.

