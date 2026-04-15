Advancing a New Standard for Neonatal Training Across Europe: European Master Programme in Neonatology Officially Certified

GENEVA, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The European School of Neonatology (ESN) today announced that its Master of Advanced Studies in Neonatology has been officially certified by the Foundation for International Business Administration Accreditation (FIBAA). The programme has been awarded two distinctions: "Certified Continuing Education Course" and "Excellence in Digital Education."

Early career investigators and senior scientists exchanging ideas at the latest ESPR Conference Paediatric Research for the Future of Children, 2026 in Geneva – fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing in European neonatal education.

Across Europe, neonatal survival and health outcomes remain uneven and, in some regions, concerningly limited. According to the latest Euro-Peristat report on neonatal health, neonatal mortality rates in Europe range from below one to more than four deaths per 1,000 live births. At the same time, European standards of care for newborn health and pathways to becoming a medical expert in newborn care differ substantially between countries. Improving and harmonising medical education is therefore critical to reducing mortality rates and ensuring that every newborn receives consistent, high-quality standards of care across geographies.

The ESN MAS in Neonatology was developed to specifically address this challenge. The MAS is a fully online postgraduate education programme designed for early-career physicians seeking specialisation in newborn medicine. It is the first online training programme to combine flexible academic learning with practical, workplace-based training, aligned with the European Training Requirements (ETR) in Neonatology. The programme prepares physicians for leadership roles in newborn care and aims for the harmonisation of training and patient care standards across Europe.

FIBAA's certification confirms that the MAS in Neonatology meets the highest international standards in teaching quality and educational design, with a separate distinction recognising its excellent digital learning environment. The certification recognises the ESN MAS as an innovative and high-quality example of continuing medical education that bridges theory and clinical practice, in accordance with the ESN's mission to improve professional neonatal care in Europe and beyond.

"The ESN MAS in Neonatology is not merely a theoretical degree detached from clinical practice, but a working tool for physicians who want to deepen their expertise in neonatology while remaining actively involved in patient care."

– FIBAA Assessment Report "Certification of Continuing Education Course", p.11

Prof. Sven Wellmann, Chairperson of the ESN and Chief physician at University of Regensburg, Hospital St. Hedwig of the Order of St. John, Regensburg, Germany, spoke to the significance of the certification:

"We are delighted that FIBAA has recognised both the academic quality and the digital innovation of our programme. This certification reinforces our mission to provide accessible, high-standard training for the next generation of neonatologists."

Silke Mader, Co-Founder and Chairwoman of the Global Foundation for the Care of Newborn Infants (GFCNI), congratulated the ESN:

"Congratulations to the ESN on this important milestone! The certification of the MAS in Neonatology is a significant step forward for both neonatal care and the families at its centre. Hospitalised newborns and their parents deserve not only clinical excellence, but compassionate, family-centred support during some of the most vulnerable moments of their lives. By embedding these principles into a standardised educational framework, the ESN is helping ensure that families are welcomed as partners in care and supported every step of the way."

About the European School of Neonatology (ESN)

The European School of Neonatology is the educational branch of the European Society for Paediatric Research (ESPR). It is a non-profit initiative dedicated to advancing neonatal medicine through high-quality, accessible postgraduate training developed by leading experts across Europe. The ESN's programmes emphasise professional relevance, quality assurance, and equitable access to high-quality neonatal education.

Source for neonatal mortality data: Euro-Peristat Project. "Core indicators of perinatal health in the European Union, Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland." European Perinatal Health Report (2022).

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