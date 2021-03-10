Advances in Clean Processing of Ingredients Could Further Invigorate Plant-Based Lifestyle

- FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the plant-based lifestyle continuing to make waves and sustaining a mainstream presence the past few years, companies are seeking out innovative ways for people to maintain their plant-based diets. As such, companies are introducing products they describe as more "clean-based". Plant-based ingredients can be found in an array of products, from protein shakes to baby formulas, and companies like Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSXV:BABY) (OTCQX:BABYF), PlantX Life (CSE:VEGA) (OTCQB:PLTXF), Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), Kraft Heinz Co. (NASDAQ:KHC), and Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (TSX:BU) (OTCQB:BUROF) are all working towards bringing forward these new, innovative, cleaner products to market.

Else Nutrition (TSXV:BABY) (OTCQX:BABYF) announced a new addition to its plant-based family, a patent-pending clean processing of ingredients for its infant formula . With Else Nutrition already known for its innovative idea of a non-dairy-based infant formula, the new process was created to further ensure the health, nutrition, and safety of the baby formula for all babies, toddlers, children, and their practicing plant-based families. The plant-based formula contains all the required amino acids and macronutrients. Else Nutrition is also committed to safely manufacturing its products while it improves the way it sources its ingredients . The main purpose of the company's actions is to enhance environmental and public health now and into the future.

"We're leading a clean revolution, disrupting the baby food industry by setting a new standard in quality, transparency and sustainability," explained Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO of Else Nutrition. "This latest development brings us even closer to bringing clean label, plant-based, minimally processed infant formula to wanting parents worldwide."

The core ingredients of Else Nutrition's baby formula contain almonds, tapioca, and buckwheat. When producing the baby formula, the ingredients go through a thorough clean and all-natural process that maintains the fiber, vitamins, and phytonutrients. Else Nutrition aims to create the most optimal baby formula that is free of dairy, soy, and corn syrup.

In addition to the expansion of its formula line, Else Nutrition has partnered with PlantX Life (CSE:VEGA) (OTCQB:PLTXF), which will carry Else's baby formula on the PlantX US platform.

Else Nutrition CEO Hamutal Yitzhak commented, "we are thrilled to be listed on the PlantX platform. Joining this innovative online platform solely dedicated to plant-based companies aligns perfectly with our mission to bring clean label and sustainable plant-based options for parents to nourish their infants."

PlantX Life was recently named the digital face of the growing plant-based community . PlantX Life offers approximately 10,000 plant-based products and continues to grow its product line with partnerships and new additions to the company.

The onset of the world health crisis has caused an impact on the global meat industry, which has led a lucrative opportunity for the vegan food market . Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) has tried to fulfill the gap by producing products that have similar characteristics to animal-based meats, such as taste, texture, and appeal. Beyond Meat has produced items that mirror chicken, pork, and beef for consumers who are plant-based or looking for alternatives to traditional meat products.

The buzz around Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is that it may be looking into potentially producing a vegan cream cheese and entering the plant-based cheese industry. With consumers looking to make better and healthier choices, Kraft Heinz is trying to seek out what customers are looking for by releasing a survey asking about this product need. In the early 2000s, Kraft Heinz introduced a vegetarian burger under its alternate label "Boca". Kraft Heinz has since reformulated the item in order to tap into the growing industry of plant-based foods.

Burcon Nutrascience (TSX:BU) (OTC:BUROF), a plant protein company, has also announced its new venture by partnering with Merit Function Foods to produce its latest innovation--Peazazz and Peazac proteins. Together, both companies are aiming to create protein items that offer all the benefits of a plant-based diet by creating alternatives to dairy and meat products, while maintaining a good taste and functionality.

As the plant-based industry continues to grow, this movement is becoming more trendy as time goes on. Else Nutrition is seeking to disrupt the traditional production of baby formulas and its latest innovation offers ingredients and a clean process that question traditional approaches.

For more information on Else Nutrition, click here.

DISCLAIMER: Microsmallcap.com (MSC) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. MSC owns StreetSignals.com. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MSC or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by MSC are solely those of MSC and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable MSC and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. MSC and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author (MSC), and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author (MSC) has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, MSC, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release but was compensated twenty five hundred dollars by MSC, a non-affiliated third party to distribute this release on behalf of Else Nutrition Holdings.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MSC and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

info@financialnews.com

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE Microsmallcap.com