Advancements in Downstream Processing Market to Enhance Drug Products' Yield, Boost Vaccine Development; Global Market Valuation to Surpass US$ 25.4 Bn by 2030: TMR Study

- Market players aim at improving the production and purification processes for viral vectors and vaccines; rise in R&D in ligand technologies for COVID-19 vaccines propels growth of the downstream processing market

- Demand for cost-effective platform-based purification solutions simplify downstream processing, single-use systems to gain popularity among biopharmaceutical companies

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: The downstream processing market has made continuous advancements in methods used for the production of monoclonal antibodies, antibody fragments, antibody drug conjugate (ADCs) components, and recombinant proteins. Advancements in downstream processing methods are being increasingly embraced for the purification of proteins, and play crucial role in accelerating drug production process. The global downstream processing market valuation is projected to cross US$ 25.4 Bn by 2030.

The adoption of single-use systems for downstream chromatography has helped in higher yields of vector production. The growing complexity of downstream processing has restrained biopharmaceutical companies in attaining the economy of scale and efficiencies comparable to upstream processes. In this regard, they seek to increasingly benefit from optimizing systems for foam fractionation and opening new avenues for gene therapies, finds a study on the downstream processing market.

In the current scenario of still-emerging COVID-19 infections, the current generation of downstream processing platforms have advanced understanding of viral biology and enabled researchers in the identification of virus-specific ligands for SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The application of these technologies is boosting the development of COVID-19 vaccines. A number of downstream purification schemes are being evaluated by vaccine manufacturers for developing safer and more efficient viral vectors.

Key Findings of Downstream Processing Market Study

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers Increasingly Embracing Single-use Systems to Simplify Downstream Operations: There is an unmet need for optimized downstream processes that helps maximize yield from upstream harvest. Of note, single-use downstream processing methods are preferred in various applications such as monoclonal antibody production, vaccine production, immunoglobulin production, and insulin production. Single-use disposable chromatography columns are likely to gain adoption. They are increasingly preferred on the back of benefits of better reproducibility, scalability, and ease-of-use. Additionally, single-use downstream chromatography reduces cycle time and simplify the entire downstream processes in biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities.

Advancements in Acoustophoresis Drive Gene Therapy Applications: New label-free cell sorting strategies are being explored by market players for innovating in ultrasonic cell separation. These will likely open new frontiers in regenerative medicine. A notable case in point is growing interest in acoustophoresis separation technologies, which will open steady revenue gains to players in the downstream processing market.

Downstream Processing Market: Key Drivers

Growing investment in biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries has spurred the commercialization of downstream processing methods, and is a key driver of the downstream processing market. Furthermore, the need of new biotherapeutics with smaller molecular weight notably for advancing monoclonal antibody-based therapies is expanding the horizon for players in the downstream processing market.

Stringent safety demands put forth by regulatory agencies such as the EMEA and the FDA have propelled producers and manufacturers to focus on improving the purification of vaccines and drugs

Downstream Processing Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held major share of the global downstream processing market in 2019. Rise in R&D funding by biopharmaceutical industries for developing safer and effective cell-based therapies is one of the key accelerants for the growth of the regional market.

held major share of the global downstream processing market in 2019. Rise in R&D funding by biopharmaceutical industries for developing safer and effective cell-based therapies is one of the key accelerants for the growth of the regional market. Asia Pacific downstream processing market is projected to expand at remarkable CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030). Large target population and growth in demand for next-gen downstream processing methods in biomolecules purification drive investments by biopharmaceutical manufacturers in the regional market. Some of the potentially lucrative markets are India , China , Australia , and New Zealand .

Downstream Processing Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key players exercising significant in the downstream processing market are Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Eppendorf AG, Lonza Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartoris Stedim Biotech S.A., Merck KGaA, and Danaher Corporation.

