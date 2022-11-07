Advanced Wound Care Market to Surpass $13.4 Billion Value by 2030: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report published by P&S Intelligence, in 2021, the advanced wound care market was worth around $8.05 billion, and it is predicted to advance at a 5.8% CAGR from 2021 to 2030, to hit $13.4 billion. This is because of the surging count of injuries due to surgery and other reasons and the increasing cases of diabetes.

Advanced Wound Dressings Are Most Commonly Used

Advanced wound dressing accounts for the largest share, owing to the growing incidence of healthcare-related infections and surging awareness among the population of their effects. Moreover, the growing incidence of pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, and diabetic ulcers is escalating the growth of the category.

Growing Demand for Advanced Care for Acute Wounds

The acute wounds category holds an over 55% share of the market, owing to the snowballing incidence of road accidents. Additionally, the number of non-fatal injuries requiring appropriate medical care has increased recently around the world.

Further, because of the increasing prevalence of venous pressure ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers, the chronic wounds category is projected to grow at a higher CAGR, of around 5.9%, in the coming years. For instance, more than 2 million diabetics have foot ulcers in the U.S. annually.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/advanced-wound-care-market/report-sample

Patients Prefer Hospitals due to Their Demand for Comprehensive Care

With a market share of over 40%, hospitals led the market in 2021. This was due to the comprehensive care that patients with wounds receive from trained personnel in inpatient hospital facilities.

Moreover, due to the trend of home isolation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and surge in the senior population, the home healthcare category is predicted to register the highest rate of growth, of more than 6%, in the future.

North America Had Highest Need for Advanced Wound Care

In the past, North America held an over 43% share in the global advanced wound care market, driven by the growing elderly population and rising rates of obesity, diabetes, burns, and motor vehicle accidents.

Half way across earth, the aging population, growing diabetes prevalence, and rising burn cases are set to drive the product demand in APAC at the highest CAGR. In addition, the increase in the chronic illness prevalence brought on by the changing lifestyles is driving this growth in the region.

Browse detailed report on Advanced Wound Care Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis 2022-2030

Demand for Combination Dressings Is Snowballing

The qualities of many dressings are combined to create a combination dressing, which performs better than the separate products. For diabetic foot ulcers, infected injuries, and pressure ulcers, silver–alginate, silver–collagen, and collagen–hydrochloride combination dressings are frequently utilized.

Advanced Wound Care Market Report Coverage

By Type

Advanced Wound Dressing

Foam Dressing



Hydrocolloid Dressing



Film Dressing



Alginate Dressing



Hydrogel Dressing



Collagen Dressing

Wound Therapy Device

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Device



Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment



Electrical Stimulation Device

Active Wound Care Products

Artificial Skin and Skin Substitutes



Topical Agents

By Application

Acute Wounds

Surgical & Traumatic Wounds



Burns

Chronic Wounds

Diabetic Foot Ulcers



Pressure Ulcers



Venous Leg Ulcers

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Healthcare

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Browse More Reports Published by P&S

Global Wound Care Market Size, Share, and Growth Analysis, 2030

Colombia Wound Care Market Size, Share, and Growth Analysis, 2030

Hong Kong Wound Care Market Size, Share, and Growth Analysis, 2030

Global Disposable Plastic Blood Bags Market Size, Share, and Growth Analysis, 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE P&S Intelligence