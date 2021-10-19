Advanced Wound Care Market Size Anticipated to Grow with a Substantial CAGR of 10.51% and Extend to USD 16.97 Billion During the Study Period 2018-26, Examines DelveInsight

The rising incidence of wounds including burns, blisters and chronic disorders like diabetes and cancer-associated active wounds leads to an extremely high demand for Advanced Wound Care. Key pharma players like Mölnlycke Health Care AB, ConvaTec Group, 3M Group, Accel-Heal, Zimmer Biomet, and others are actively stepping and pushing the Advanced Wound Care market space.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Advanced Wound Care Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Advanced Wound Care market, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares of the devices, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends and key competitors in the Advanced Wound Care market.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Advanced Wound Care Market report:

According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is expected to dominate the overall Advanced Wound Care market during the forecast period.

is expected to dominate the overall Advanced Wound Care market during the forecast period. Key pharma players working proactively in the Advanced Wound Care market include Smith & Nephew Plc., DermaRite Industries LLC, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Welcare Industries SPA, ConvaTec Group, 3M Group, Mil Laboratories, Accel-Heal, Zimmer Biomet, Lohmann & Rauscher, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Cardinal Health Inc., Hollister Incorporated, among others.

among others. As per an estimate by DelveInsight, the Advanced Wound Care Market was valued globally at USD 9.45 billion in 2020, with a tremendous CAGR of 10.51% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, and finally is estimated to reach USD 16.97 billion by 2026.

in 2020, with a tremendous of during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, and finally is estimated to reach by 2026. The rising incidence of chronic wounds related to various chronic disorders such as diabetes, cancer, directly increases the demand for Advanced Wound Care. Increasing incidence of active wounds comprising burns, surgical wounds, increase in the ageing population, increasing awareness of proper wound care management are also a few of the predominant factors responsible for the increased need of the Advanced Wound Care market.

Integra LifeSciences, in January 2021 completed the acquisition of Acell Inc. Both of them are looking forward to continuing to advance wound care innovation.

in completed the acquisition of Both of them are looking forward to continuing to advance wound care innovation. ConvaTec Group Plc, in January 2020 announced the release of ConvaMaxTM, a super absorbent wound dressing for the management of highly exuding wounds including leg ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and others. Due to the launch of such new therapy systems, there will be a rapid growth observed in the Advanced Wound Care devices market.

Interested in knowing how the Advanced Wound Care Market will be growing by 2026? Click to get a snapshot of Advanced Wound Care Market Analysis .

Advanced Wound Care Market Overview

Advanced wound care products are used in the management of complex wounds such as trauma, burns, and other chronic wounds. Chronic and complex wounds pose a challenge to the healthcare system as they are difficult to heal and are therefore expensive to treat.

However, the advanced wound care market comprises an array of technologies such as advanced wound dressing technologies, negative pressure wound therapies (NPWT), biologics/ bioactive products and hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices.

Chronic wounds impact the quality of life and health of the patients and their families severely. Usually, they cause pain, anxiety, loss of function and mobility, shame and social isolation, as well as depression at times. Chronic wounds can even lead to financial burden, long-term hospitalization and eventually if not treated properly then death. Therefore, in order to properly treat chronic wounds, Advanced Wound Care products are heavily required, which in turn are the major factor behind driving the Advanced Wound Care market globally.

To pick on the latest highlights related to Advance Wound Care Devices get the snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Advanced Wound Care market report.

Advanced Wound Care Market Insight

In the Advanced Wound Care product segment, the market of the dressing segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share. The wide availability of various advanced dressings such as foam dressings, film dressings, and silver dressings, constitute and occupy the largest market share of Advanced Wound Care products with anticipated lucrative growth during the forecasted period as these are usually made of polyurethane foam making it hydrophilic. The rate of absorbency differs with their composite and thickness. However, some provide absorption capacity up to 7 days. The advantages associated with foam dressing such as moisture wound healing, non-adherent nature, and bacterial barrier are further increasing their demand.

In April 2017, Convatec released a foam dressing called Foam Lite, a light, flexible silicone foam dressing for managing low to non-exuding chronic and acute wounds. These products bolster the growth for the dressing segment of the Advanced Wound Care market during the forecasted period.

Learn more about the Advanced Wound Care Market Landscape @ Advanced Wound Care Market Analysis

Advanced Wound Care Market Dynamics

The rising incidence of chronic wounds is associated with many chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer, which directly impacts the Advanced Wound Care products demand. The high demand for Advanced Wound Care also is in effect due to an increase in the ageing population, increasing awareness of proper wound care management and also increasing incidence of active wounds that constitute burns, blisters, surgical wounds, etc. These factors altogether create an urgent need for Advanced Wound Care products and devices pushing the Advanced Wound Care market growth further.

Many major market manufacturers are now focusing on developing technologically sound and Advanced Wound Care devices. In March 2020, Smith & Nephew launched PICO 14 single-use negative pressure wound therapy system (sNPWT). Another breakthrough device launched by ConvaTec Group Plc, in January 2020 is ConvaMaxTM, a super absorbent wound dressing for the management of highly exuding wounds including leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers. These types of newly developed Advanced Wound Care devices will be the propelling factor for Advanced Wound Care market growth and also contribute to advanced patient care management.

Some of the aspects like Advance Wound Caregiving faulty readings sometimes and non-availability of best practice guidelines for using remote Advance Wound Care give rise to minor hurdles for the Advanced Wound Care growth of the market.

Know more about which MedTech player is set to emerge as the trendsetter @ Advanced Wound Care Market Landscape Analysis

Scope of the Advanced Wound Care Market Report

Study Period: 2018-2026

Key Companies: Smith & Nephew Plc., Cardinal Health Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, ConvaTec Group, Welcare Industries SPA, 3M Group, Accel-Heal, Lohmann & Rauscher, Zimmer Biomet, Hollister Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, DermaRite Industries LLC, Mil Laboratories

Advanced Wound Care Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Dressings

Foam Dressings

Collagen Dressings

Silver Dressings

Others

Therapy Devices

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices

Debridement Devices

Others

Grafts & Matrices

By Wound Type

Surgical & Traumatic Wounds

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Burns

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World ( Middle East , Africa , and South America )

Delveinsight Analysis: The Advanced Wound Care market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.51% and will reach USD 16.97 billion by 2026.

Table of Contents

1 Advanced Wound Care Market Report Introduction 2 Advanced Wound Care Market Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Advanced Wound Care Market Key factors analysis 5 Advanced Wound Care Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Advanced Wound Care Market 7 Advanced Wound Care Market layout 8 Advanced Wound Care Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Advanced Wound Care Company and Product Profiles

9.1 Smith & Nephew Plc. 9.2 Mölnlycke Health Care AB 9.3 ConvaTec Group 9.4 3M Group 9.5 Accel-Heal 9.6 Zimmer Biomet 9.7 B. Braun Melsungen Ag 9.8 Cardinal Health Inc. 9.9 DermaRite Industries LLC 9.10 Lohmann & Rauscher 9.11 Hollister Incorporated 9.12 Welcare Industries SPA 9.13 Mil Laboratories 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

Learn more about the report offerings @ Advanced Wound Care Market Outlook

Related Reports

Wound Irrigation Systems Market

DelveInsight's 'Wound Irrigation Systems Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2026' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Wound Irrigation Systems and the historical and forecasted Wound Irrigation Systems market trends, market drivers, market barriers and key companies involved like Zimmer Biomet, Centurion Medical Products, BSN Medical, Cooper Surgical Inc, C. R. Bard, Inc, Bionix; Westmed, Inc, Stryker, and many others.

Wound Debridement Devices Market

DelveInsight's 'Wound Debridement Devices -Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Wound Debridement Devices and the historical and forecasted Wound Debridement Devices market trends, market drivers, market barriers and key companies involved like Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, Coloplast A/S, ArthroCare Corporation, Misonix, Inc., Derma Sciences, Inc, MediWound Ltd, PuriCore plc, Smith & Nephew Plc, Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH, Medtronic Inc, and many others.

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market

DelveInsight's 'Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems-Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems and market drivers, market barriers and key companies like 3M (Acelity L.P. Inc.,), ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Cardinal Health, ConvaTec Group Plc, DeRoyal Industries, Inc, Devon International Group, Investor AB (Mölnlycke Health Care AB), Olle Larsson Holding AG (Medela AG), Smith & Nephew Plc, Talley group Ltd, and many others.

Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market

DelveInsight's 'Digital Wound Measurement Devices-Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Digital Wound Measurement Devices and market drivers, market barriers and key companies involved like Tissue Analytics, ARANZ Medical Limited, eKare, Inc, WoundMatrix, Inc, WoundZoom Inc, Kent Imaging Inc, WoundRight Technologies, LLC, WoundVision, LLC, Hitachi Healthcare Americas, Smith & Nephew plc, and many others.

Surgical Wound Infections Pipeline

"Surgical Wound Infections Pipeline Insights, 2021" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Surgical Wound Infections market. A detailed picture of the Surgical Wound Infections pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Surgical Wound Infections treatment guidelines.

Chronic Wounds Market

DelveInsight's "Chronic Wounds Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast- 2028" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology, current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, the current and forecasted market size of chronic wounds from 2017 to 2028 segmented by the eight major markets.

Browse Through Our Blog Posts

How Pharmaceutical Companies Are Mitigating The Gap In The Eye Disorders Treatment Market

Rare Cancer Market : A Global Crusade on what is a 'less common cancer'?

Autologous cell therapy market : A new paradigm for kidney diseases

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve .

Connect With Us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919) 321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP