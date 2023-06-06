Advanced Tires Market worth $3.2 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Tires Market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2023 to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.4% over the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the advanced tires market is influenced by factors such as increasing government regulations related to tire emissions and brakes, growing consumer preference for advanced safety and convenience features, rising sales of electric vehicles equipped with advanced tires, and technological innovations. Thus, the advanced tires market is expected to witness significant growth in the future.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=15721834

Browse in-depth TOC on "Advanced Tires Market".

317 - Tables

56 - Figures

305 - Pages

Advanced Tires Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 3.2 billion in 2030 Growth Rate 14.4% of CAGR Largest Market North America Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered On-Highway By Technology, Vehicle Type, Type, material type, By Niche Technology, Electric & Hybrid Vehicle By Type, EV type, Off-Highway Vehicle By Technology, Equipment Type, and Region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information/Company Evaluation Quadrant Key Market Opportunities Increased Demand for Industrial equipment and warehouse automation Key Market Drivers Rising focus on convenience and driver assistance feature

The pneumatic advanced tires segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the advanced tires market during the forecast period.

The pneumatic tires segment is anticipated to dominate the advanced tire market during the forecast period. Premium vehicles above E&F segments are fitted with advanced pneumatic tires, The high-performance, all-terrain, and all-season pneumatic tires offer low rolling resistance, better handling of the vehicle, and enhanced braking capabilities. Further, the growth of premium vehicles in Asia Pacific has been increasing substantially over the past 3 years. Similarly, the E&F segment in North America and Europe is growing at significant growth. In addition to this, the adoption of high-performance pneumatic tires in mid-range economy cars is also increasing owing to its benefits such as better handling of vehicles, better traction, and enhanced fuel efficiency. Thus, rising sales of E&F segments in the Asia Pacific, and growing adoption of high-performance, all-season pneumatic tires in mid-range economy cars will drive the demand for pneumatic advanced tires during the forecast period.

Pneumatic tires are projected to be the prevailing type of advanced tires in passenger cars due to their exceptional grip and maneuverability across various terrains. Moreover, pneumatic tires can be easily mass-produced through the integration of sensors and chips. This streamlined production process, combined with their ability to carry high loads at high speeds, is expected to be a key driver for the advanced pneumatic tires market. In addition to this, pneumatic advanced tires have several advantages such as Improved traction, smoother ride, increased fuel efficiency, better handling, and braking.

The self-inflating tires segment is projected to be the fastest-growing in off-highway vehicles

The self-inflating tire technology in off-highway vehicles is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Different off-highway vehicles such as construction & mining equipment, agricultural tractors, and industrial vehicles operate in different weather conditions on a variety of surfaces for long working hours. For instance, tractors with higher power output (>100 hp) have large tires which come with high pressure, whereas self-inflating tires can adjust tire pressure. So that soil and crop filed remain unharmed. Similarly, construction & mining equipment work on rough terrain at extremely high temperatures and adverse climatic conditions. Self-inflating tires can reduce tire pressure to an optimized level to prevent tire failure. Looking at the opportunity, some of the OEMs offer self-inflation tires in their construction & mining equipment. For instance, Volvo is offering a self-inflating system in its wheel loader model L110H. To reduce operational downtime, improved fuel efficiency and productivity may lead to the rising adoption of self-inflating tires in the off-highway vehicle segment.

Europe accounted for the second largest market share of the advanced tires market based on technology for on-highway vehicles.

Europe is the second largest market in the advanced tires industry for the year 2023. The region has high sales of luxury cars. According to MarketsandMarkets analysis, in 2022, the production of E & F segment cars in Europe was around 1 million units which was nearly 8% of total passenger vehicle production. The high demand is mainly shaped by a range of factors, including strong economic conditions, an affluent customer base, a strong automotive tradition with a strong inclination towards embracing technologically advanced products, proactive regulatory frameworks, and the presence of top premium automobile manufacturers in the OEMs. Germany leads the luxury vehicle demand with about 20-22% along with other prominent countries such as the UK, Italy, Spain, and France. Premium vehicle manufacturers incorporate advanced tires to provide unmatched comfort and performance in terms of effective grip and cushioning on any type of surface. These advanced tires would be more effective given the climatic condition in European countries. Moreover, regional giants such as Continental AG (Germany), Michelin (France), and Pirelli & C. S.p.A is advancing its products with a focus on continuous innovation and development in tire technology. For instance, in 2022, Michelin launched its 5th generation sport tires designed to amplify sporty performance and comes with high precision steering, maximized grip, and breaking on wet roads and dry roads. The innovation and technological development from regional players would be positively accepted by luxury vehicle manufacturers which subsequently expand the market base for advanced tires in the region. Further, the European Commission is also supporting and promoting the adoption of advanced tires in the region. For instance, the European Commission has implemented several rules and regulations such as labeling schemes. Further, Euro 7 will announce the regulation related to emissions from tires and brakes. This will also push OEMs to adopt emission-less, fuel-efficient tires in the coming years.





Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=15721834

Advanced Tires Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increased focus on reducing CO2 and NOx. Focus on convenience and driver assistance features. High maintenance and replacement costs of OTR tires.

Restraints:

High initial investment, high cost, and difficulty in mass production.

Opportunities:

Increased demand for industrial equipment and warehouse automation. Rising electric vehicle sales and developments in autonomous vehicles.

Challenges:

Real-life implementation and lower customer acceptance.

Key Market Players:

Some of the manufacturers in the advanced tires company are Bridgestone Corporation (Japan), Michelin (France), Continental AG (Germany), Pirelli & C. S.p.A (Italy), The Goodyear Tyre and Rubber Company (US), Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd (Japan), Yokohama Tire Corporation (Japan), Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., (South Korea), and Nokian Tyres plc (Finland).

Recent Developments:

In March 2023 , Continental AG announced the introduction of its intelligent tires in the Indian market. This tire is focused especially on commercial vehicles and can be useful in tubeless tires. Additionally, this company will focus on upgrading its existing offerings in the Indian market.

, Continental AG announced the introduction of its intelligent tires in the Indian market. This tire is focused especially on commercial vehicles and can be useful in tubeless tires. Additionally, this company will focus on upgrading its existing offerings in the Indian market. In March 2023 , The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced the launch of its next addition to the purpose-driven Fuel Max lineup. The Fuel Max 1 AD is developed for single-axle drive tractors capable of handling super regional, less than truckload, or LTD applications. The tire is made to provide the traction capabilities, mileage, and fuel efficiency that today's fleets demand.

, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced the launch of its next addition to the purpose-driven Fuel Max lineup. The Fuel Max 1 AD is developed for single-axle drive tractors capable of handling super regional, less than truckload, or LTD applications. The tire is made to provide the traction capabilities, mileage, and fuel efficiency that today's fleets demand. In February 2023 , The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company unveiled the RangeMax RSD EV, the first Goodyear tire ready for electric vehicles compatible with regional work vehicles powered by gas or diesel.

, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company unveiled the RangeMax RSD EV, the first Goodyear tire ready for electric vehicles compatible with regional work vehicles powered by gas or diesel. In October 2022 , Continental launched Premiumcontact 7 tires, the 7th generation of its premium tires. Depending on the vehicle's weight, dimensions, and driving system, the PremiumContact 7 is specifically designed for various vehicle designs. The PremiumContact 7's parameters have been modified for each vehicle class because big vehicles require different tire solutions than light passenger cars. The PremiumContact 7 offers strong grip and short stopping distances for vehicles with various drives.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=15721834

Browse Adjacent Market: Automotive and Transportation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

OTR Tires Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Automatic Tire Inflation System Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Automotive Tires Market - Global Forecasts to 2025

Connected Tires Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/advanced-tire-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/advanced-tire.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets