Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products CDMO Market is expected to display a steady growth of 14% due to the rise in research & development activities | UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products CDMO Market was valued at more than USD 4 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 14% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into Product (Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy, Tissue Engineered, and Others); Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, and Phase IV); Indication (Oncology, Cardiology, Central Nervous System, Musculoskeletal, Infectious Disease, and Others); and Region/Country.

The advanced therapy medicinal products CDMO market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the advanced therapy medicinal products CDMO market. The advanced therapy medicinal products CDMO market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the advanced therapy medicinal products CDMO market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) are a new category of medicines that offer innovative treatments for various diseases and medical conditions. They include cell and gene therapies, tissue-engineered products, and other innovative treatments. The Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO) market for ATMPs provides services for the development and manufacturing of ATMPs, helping companies bring their products to market more quickly and cost-effectively.

The market for ATMPs is growing rapidly, driven by the increasing demand for new and effective treatments for various diseases and conditions, including cancer, genetic disorders, and chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease. The market is further driven by advancements in biotechnology and the increasing availability of cutting-edge technologies and the increasing demand for new and effective treatments for rare genetic diseases and conditions, the market is expected to continue growing in the coming years. For instance, as per the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention article on spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) updated in December 2021, SMA is a genetic disorder that affects around 1 in every 10,000 people. Therefore, it is one of the most common rare diseases.

Some of the major players operating in the market include CELONIC Group; FUJIFILM Corporation; Bio Elpida; Rentschler Biopharma SE; AGC Biologics; Catalent, Inc; Lonza; WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.; BlueReg; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the advanced therapy medicinal products CDMO market. The pandemic led to disruptions in supply chains, and slowdown in production and distribution activities. Additionally, the pandemic also resulted in a decrease in investment and funding for research and development in the ATMPs sector, which has affected the growth of the ATMPs CDMO market.

The global advanced therapy medicinal products CDMO market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on product, the market is segmented into gene therapy, cell therapy, tissue engineered, and others. Amongst, cell therapy category to witness fastest growth rate during the forecast period. This segment includes the production and manufacturing of cellular products, such as stem cells, T-cells, and other cell-based treatments, which are used to treat a range of diseases and conditions, including cancer, genetic disorders, and degenerative diseases. Companies in this segment offer a range of services, including cell processing, cell banking, and cell therapy product development and commercialization. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of this segment.

On the basis of indication, the market is categorized into oncology, cardiology, central nervous system, musculoskeletal, infectious disease, and others. Among these, the cardiology category held a significant share in the market in 2020. This is mainly due to the several factors, including the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack, stroke, and heart failure, which are leading causes of death and disability worldwide. The increasing prevalence of these diseases is driving the demand for new and innovative treatments, including ATMPs.

Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products CDMO Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

The ATMPs CDMO market in the APAC region is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing demand for ATMPs, rising investment in the healthcare industry, and growing awareness about the benefits of these therapies.

The other factors driving the growth of this market in the region such as there are several ATMP CDMOs operating in the APAC region, including large multinational corporations and local companies. The ATMP CDMO market in the region is characterized by high competition, with companies constantly looking to improve their production processes and capabilities to stay ahead of their competitors.

The major players targeting the market include

CELONIC Group

FUJIFILM Corporation

Bio Elpida

Rentschler Biopharma SE

AGC Biologics

Catalent, Inc

Lonza

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.

BlueReg

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products CDMO Market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the advanced therapy medicinal products CDMO market?

Which factors are influencing the advanced therapy medicinal products CDMO market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the advanced therapy medicinal products CDMO market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the advanced therapy medicinal products CDMO market?

What are the demanding global regions of the advanced therapy medicinal products CDMO market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products CDMO Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2028 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 14% Market size 2021 USD 4 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region North America to Dominate the Global Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products CDMO Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, and Australia Companies profiled CELONIC Group; FUJIFILM Corporation; Bio Elpida; Rentschler Biopharma SE; AGC Biologics; Catalent, Inc; Lonza; WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.; BlueReg; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Product; By Phase; By Indication; By Region/Country

