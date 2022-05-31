Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMP) Service Providers Market worth $34.59 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global ATMP Service Providers Market by Type of Services (Analytics/CRO (Microbiology, Endotoxin, PCR, Flow Cytometry, ELISA, Container Closure, Sterilty, and Pre-clinical), Quality (Documentation, QMS And Regulations), CMO (HQ/GMP plasmid DNA, MSC Manufacture, Pluripotent Stem Cells), Logistics (Storage, Stability And Transport)), Application (GTMP(Gene Therapy Medicinal Products), sCTMP(somatic Cells Therapy Medicinal Products) and TEP(Tissue Engineered Products))-Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global ATMP Service Providers Market is valued at US$ 13.85 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 34.59 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period of 2022-2030. By region, North America dominated the market with major market share in 2021.

ATMPs, or Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products, are cutting-edge treatments created with specifically modified cells, genes, and tissues. ATMPs open the way to personalized and precise medicines that can prevent, diagnose, treat, or cure diseases at their source instead of more typical, one-size-fits-all drugs. They offer groundbreaking new opportunities to treat life-threatening diseases where one or limited doses have a curative effect. Characterization and analysis are essential in providing critical chemistry, manufacturing, and control (CMC) information for Investigational New Drug Applications in the case of ATMP services (INDs). Testing is also required as part of stability studies and to support release. Service providers support product development from early-stage to in-process control and product release assays.

The global prevalence is increasing regarding chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and hereditary diseases like cystic fibrosis and others. As the demand for individualized medicine grows, technology advances in biological treatments, resulting in breakthrough Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products. This is a critical aspect of ATMP service providers' market expansion. Most new advanced therapy products are being developed in the US and EU. Companies will look for low-cost clinical trials in emerging markets that offer innovative opportunities to ATMP service providers. Huge investments by commercial and non-commercial sponsors in testing cell-based product candidates in clinical studies will also accelerate the service provider's market.

However, ATMPs are expensive for patients, and health insurance schemes will slow down the market growth. Furthermore, several factors such as the lack of manufacturing capabilities to meet rising consumer demand and the resource and budget limitations faced by advanced therapy medicinal product developers have developed lucrative opportunities for contract services providers and increased market competition.

Geographically, North America accounted for the leading revenue share, followed by the Asia Pacific region, owing to the exponential rise in clinical trials of advanced therapies with significant investments. Also, strategic collaborations and a strong pipeline of ATMPs accelerates revenue generation in the region.

Significant market players are Takara Bio, NorthX Biologics, Cellco Labs, AWA, ClinStorage, Key2Complience, Nordic BioAnalysis, YSDS, Truly Labs, ABC Labs, Mikrolabs, NDA group, Propharma group, Celonic, Bio Elpida, CGT Catapult, Rentschler Biopharma SE, AGC Biologics, WuXi Advanced Therapies, BlueReg, Minaris Regenerative Medicine, Patheon, Bio-Techne Corporation, bioMérieux SA, Catalent, Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Intertek Group plc, Lonza Group AG, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, SGS S.A., Sistemic Scotland Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vigene Biosciences, Inc., WuXi AppTec and others.

Key Developments in the market

In Mar 2022 , Rentschler Biopharma and Vetter Unveil Xpert Alliance. This strategic collaboration delivers effective solutions to address clients' changing and expanding needs in the area of complex biopharmaceuticals.

The Swedish government, through their Life Sciences department, announced a investment to the Swedish Innovation agency (Vinnova) to establish an Innovation hub enabling the production of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) and DNA and RNA based vaccines. In Sept 2021 , Lonza announced plans to expand drug manufacturing capabilities at its Stein facility in Switzerland . Lonza's investment aims to expand its overall drug product development and manufacturing services.

Lonza announced plans to expand drug manufacturing capabilities at its Stein facility in . Lonza's investment aims to expand its overall drug product development and manufacturing services. In June 2021 , Bio-Techne Corporation and Catamaran Bio announced an expansion of their collaboration to develop cell engineering and cell process technologies for use by Catamaran in the manufacturing of CAR-NK cell therapy products.

Market Segments

