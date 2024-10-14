Advanced Space Technology and Artificial Intelligence will provide No Cost Heating, Air conditioning and Hot water to Homeowners

JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to relieve the countries dependency on fossil fuels and completely eliminate the release of greenhouse gas emissions. Innovative HVAC Products LLC. A Research and Development Company located in Jupiter Florida has developed a Thermal Energy System inspired by technology used on the International Space Station. A representative from the company states that in space you have no access to an electric grid or the ability to pipe into a utility, but the ISS is able to keep its occupants comfortable in the harsh conditions of space. Temperatures encountered by the ISS range from 250F to minus 250F. So certainly, if they are able to do that in space we can achieve the same results on earth. In space all the thermal energy used must be recaptured, recycled and reused, nothing can be wasted or disposed.

Innovative HVAC Products LLC Engineers have worked on projects with the US Department of Energy, Purdue University Thermal Dynamics Labs and Space programs.

The company has developed a system which brings the technology used in space down to earth and brought to homeowners. These methods extract all the available thermal energy from a home's waste, use and discharge while storing it away using proprietary techniques for use in the future. The system interfaces with a home's existing furnace, boiler, hot water heater and air conditioner.

The system provides approximately one hundred and twenty million BTU's annually at no cost. Thermal energy is distributed to the homes conventional equipment so there is no need to burn natural gas or oil nor use electricity for the cooling. The system should be affordable to most and can pay for itself in a very short period.

The system features absolutely no emissions or use of electricity from the grid to deliver that thermal energy, it does not rely on external conditions like most green technologies and can be installed in most homes crawl space, basement or closet.

For more information on the Zero net Zero Thermal Extraction System please visit our website: www.zeronetzero.com