Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR Through 2031 - Find Out Why | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market is Segmented by Type (Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (FO WLP), Fan-In Wafer-Level Packaging (FI WLP), Flip Chip (FC), 2.5D/3D), by Application (Telecommunications, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Medical Devices, Consumer Electronics).

The Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market was valued at USD 18090 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 29800 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market:

The advanced semiconductor packaging market is poised for robust, double digit growth through 2030 as value creation shifts decisively from front end scaling to back end integration. Demand for heterogeneous chiplet architectures, high bandwidth memory stacks, ultra thin fan out modules, and automotive grade power packages is expanding. Continuous 5 G densification, cloud AI acceleration, and electric vehicle adoption keep volumes rising and average selling prices escalating, even as substrate and equipment supply tightens.

With sustainability goals favouring yield efficient known good die assembly and governments underwriting regional resiliency, the market is set to outpace the broader semiconductor industry, cementing advanced packaging as the chief engine of performance and profitability in the silicon value chain.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR PACKAGING MARKET:

Flip chip packaging energises the advanced semiconductor packaging landscape by eliminating long wire bonds and replacing them with dense arrays of solder bumps that connect the die face down to the substrate. The ultra short electrical path lowers inductance, cuts signal latency, and boosts bandwidth—precisely the performance mix demanded by AI accelerators, high end mobile SoCs, and data centre GPUs. FC's excellent thermal profile distributes heat efficiently across copper pillars, enabling higher power envelopes without throttling. Yield learning on 3 nm and 2 nm nodes has driven down bump pitch variability, making FC the default choice for heterogeneously integrated chiplets as well as monolithic dies. As fabless giants push multi die systems, FC capacity expansion directly converts into market wide revenue uplift.

Fan out WLP sidesteps the substrate entirely, redistributing I/O in epoxy mould compound and delivering ultra thin packages ideal for space constrained devices. By decoupling die size from I/O count, FO WLP unlocks high pin count connectivity for wearables, true wireless earbuds, RF front ends, and millimetre wave 5 G modules. The ability to singulate multiple known good dies on a reconstituted wafer trims test time and boosts overall yield. Simpler stack ups translate to fewer materials and lower assembly cost relative to FC substrates, extending advanced packaging economics to mid range handsets and IoT sensors. As panel level fan out lines ramp in Korea, Taiwan, and China, the technology's keen cost per area advantage is widening its addressable market and fuelling sustained revenue growth.

Automotive electrification and autonomy require rugged, high reliability packaging that survives extreme temperature cycles, vibration, and humidity over 15 plus year lifetimes. ADAS domain controllers, radar, LiDAR, battery management ICs, and power inverters now employ advanced packaging—embedded die, FC CSP, and molded array packages—to meet stringent AEC Q100 Grade 0 standards. Meanwhile, zonal E/E architectures multiply the number of high speed SerDes links in a vehicle, driving demand for advanced substrates with sub 10 µm line width/spacing. Automakers' push for over the air update capability places server class processors under the hood, intensifying the need for high density interposers and chiplet based designs. As electric vehicle volumes climb, long term supply agreements between tier one OSATs and OEMs lock in robust, multi year growth for advanced semiconductor packaging.

The shift from monolithic scaling to heterogeneous integration is propelling demand for advanced packaging as the primary vehicle for combining logic, memory, analog, and photonics dies in a single system in package. High density interposers, hybrid bonding, and through silicon vias allow designers to mix process nodes cost effectively, squeezing more functionality into smaller footprints while sidestepping reticle limits and yield cliff risks. The move brings architectural freedom that conventional wire bond could never match, positioning advanced packaging as a critical enabler of continued silicon centric innovation despite slowing Moore's law node progression.

Ubiquitous 5 G base stations, open RAN radios, and edge AI gateways rely on RF front end modules and high performance baseband processors that can only meet thermal and signal integrity targets through advanced fan out, FC BGA, or system in package approaches. Carrier aggregation, beam forming, and ultra low latency requirements all drive higher bandwidth density, tighter phase noise, and harsher heat loads—parameters that modern packaging resolves far better than legacy solutions. As telcos spread mmWave and sub 6 GHz coverage, orders for multi chip, antenna in package modules scale in lock step with network densification.

Large language model training, graph analytics, and computational lithography require massive chip to chip bandwidth inside servers. Silicon interposers with micro bump pitches under 40 µm deliver terabytes per second of parallel throughput between logic tiles and HBM stacks, slashing energy per bit and shrinking board level congestion. Hyperscalers' appetite for AI accelerators forces OSATs to develop bigger organic substrates, advanced underfills, and multi bridge configurations, translating directly into higher ASPs and multi year capacity investments.

Power electronics for traction inverters and fast chargers call for wide bandgap GaN and SiC dies co packaged with control ICs on high thermal conductivity substrates such as AlN or SiN. Advanced packaging enables epoxy mould compound alterations to withstand 500 A per phase, while integrated heat spreaders lower junction temperatures. Sensor fusion ECUs and domain controllers likewise consolidate into high pin count packages, further expanding automotive share of the total addressable market.

Demand for sleeker smartphones, AR glasses, and health monitoring wearables compresses z height budgets, pushing OEMs toward fan in WLP, FO PLP, and moulded core embedded packages. The reduction in discrete components per board frees up battery space, enhances water resistance, and shortens design cycles. As brands fight for feature differentiation within pocket size constraints, advanced packaging's ability to co integrate MEMS, PMICs, and RF circuits sustains its growth momentum.

ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR PACKAGING MARKET SHARE:

Asia Pacific dominates volume with Taiwan and South Korea housing the world's largest OSATs and foundry adjacent packaging lines, but mainland China's accelerated investment is narrowing the gap. North America leads in advanced interposer R&D thanks to hyperscaler co development, while Europe's automotive strength sustains steady demand for rugged packages. Emerging hubs in India and Southeast Asia benefit from supply chain diversification, collectively creating a vibrant, geographically stratified demand profile.

Key Companies:

IMF GmbH

Amkor

SPIL

Intel Corp.

JCET

ASE

TFME

TSMC

Huatian

Powertech Technology Inc

UTAC

Nepes

Walton Advanced Engineering

Kyocera

Chipbond

ChipMOS

