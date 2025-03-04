Advanced Process Control (APC) Market to Reach $5.3 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The advanced process control (APC) market growth is driven by rise in need for industries to enhance process efficiency, reduce operational costs, and ensure product consistency. Technological advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data analytics are enabling smarter, real-time decision-making, further accelerating the market growth. The growing emphasis on energy efficiency, sustainability, and regulatory compliance across industries such as chemicals, oil & gas, and pharmaceuticals, is also driving the demand for APC solutions. In addition, the shift towards automation and smart manufacturing, particularly with Industry 4.0, is fueling widespread adoption of APC systems globally.

WILMINGTON, Del., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Advanced Process Control (APC) Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Technology (Advanced Regulatory Control (ARC), Multivariable Model Predictive Control (MPC), Sequential Control, Inferential Control, and Compressor Control), and End user (Oil and Gas, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Power, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "Advanced Process Control (APC) market" was valued at $2.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $5.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The Advanced Process Control (APC) market is expected to witness notable growth owing to increase in demand for automation in industries such as oil & gas, chemical, and manufacturing, where precision and efficiency are critical. Moreover, rise in use of IOT in industrial automation is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, high cost of the system limits the growth of the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $2.3 billion Market Size in 2033 $5.3 billion CAGR 9 % No. of Pages in Report 333 Segments Covered Components, Technology, End User, and Region Drivers Increase in Demand for Automation Solutions across Various Industries

Rise in Safety and Security Concerns

Rise in Adoption of Industry 4.0 Technologies Opportunity Adoption in Renewable Energy Sector Restraint High Implementation Costs

The Software segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023.

On the basis of component, the software segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for real-time monitoring, process optimization, and advanced analytics capabilities. The software solutions enable seamless integration with various industrial systems, improving decision-making, enhancing operational efficiency, and reducing downtime. Moreover, advancements in machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data analytics are driving the adoption of software-based APC solutions, further fueling their market dominance.

The multivariable model predictive control (MPC) segment is expected to dominate during the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the multivariable model predictive control (MPC) segment is projected to a the attain the highest CAGR of 10.7% from 2024 to 2033, owing to rise in need for more accurate and efficient control of complex, multivariable processes. MPC's ability to optimize process performance, reduce operational costs, and enhance product quality in real-time across industries such as chemicals, oil & gas, and pharmaceuticals is driving its increasing adoption.

The oil and gas segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2024.

On the basis of the end user, oil and gas segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the market revenue owing to the industry's rise in need for enhanced operational efficiency, safety, and real-time monitoring of complex processes. The oil and gas sector requires advanced control systems to optimize production, minimize downtime, ensure compliance with regulations, and improve overall resource management. APC solutions help in optimizing refining processes, reducing energy consumption, and enhancing the performance of critical infrastructure, driving the adoption of APC technologies in this sector.

North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023.

On the basis of the region, North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the market revenue owing to the strong presence of key industry players, increase in adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, and significant investments in automation across various sectors such as oil & gas, chemicals, and manufacturing. In addition, the region's focus on energy efficiency, regulatory compliance, and sustainability, along with advancements in AI and machine learning, has driven the demand for advanced process control solutions.

Leading Market Players: -

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Onto Innovation, Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Emerson Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric

SAP SE

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the Advanced Process Control (APC) market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, product development, partnership, investment, acquisition, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. For instance, in March 2024, Yokogawa Electric Corporation announced the launch of OpreX Robot Management Core, a software application designed to integrate and manage various mobile robots performing plant maintenance tasks traditionally handled by humans. This solution aims to enhance safety and efficiency in manufacturing operations by enabling unified control of different robot types and facilitating the initial steps toward autonomous plant operations.

Advanced Process Control (APC) Market Segmentation

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Technology:

Advanced Regulatory Control (ARC)

Multivariable Model Predictive Control (MPC)

Sequential Control

Inferential Control

Compressor Control

By End User:

Oil and Gas

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Power

Others

By Region:

North America : U.S., Canada , Mexico

: U.S., , Europe : Germany , France , U.K., Rest of Europe

: , , U.K., Rest of Asia-Pacific : China , Japan , India , South Korea , Rest of Asia-Pacific

: , , , , Rest of LAMEA: Latin America , Middle East , Africa

