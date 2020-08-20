Advanced Packaging Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 64.19 Billion By 2027 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global advanced packaging market size was valued at USD 29.42 Billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD 64.19 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Along with the growing demand for smartphones, tablets, and the Internet of Things ( IoT), advanced packaging manufacturers are improving methods and ways of reducing the total cost of advanced packaging and ensuring full operating performance. Various integrated circuits (ICs) have different packaging requirements; this, in turn, is expected to increase the growth of advanced packaging market size.

Increasing AI adoption in industrial automation would increase demand for high-end chips, which are manufactured using advanced packaging. Lithography manufacturing methods have built up momentum in the advanced packaging industry.

The study includes an analytical depiction of the global advanced packaging market size, along with current advanced market trends in packaging and future estimates to depict the imminent pockets of investment.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE ADVANCED PACKAGING MARKET SIZE

Major factors that are expected to increase the advanced packaging market size are increased demand for device miniaturization and improved system efficiency and advanced packaging optimization.

Advanced packaging is also expected to offer higher capabilities than conventional packaging solutions, which in turn is expected to bring lucrative opportunities, thereby increasing the advance packaging market size.

With growing technological innovation, manufacturers are concentrating on providing compact electronic devices in various vertical industries such as consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, and IC semiconductors. Therefore, the developments towards lightweight electronic devices have created the need for designers to outgrow traditional packaging solutions. This increase in the need for miniaturization of devices is expected to increase the market size.

The increasing need for high-performance chips in various consumer electronic devices is likely to fuel the growth of advanced packaging market size. Also, the demand for 3D Integrated Circuit and 2.5D packaging in smartphone chips will propel the market growth.

The packaging industry offers specialized IC packages for the production of next-generation chip designs. The integrated circuit industry has traditionally made use of traditional chip scaling and innovative architectures for new devices. In addition, multi-chip packages exist in every phone, data center, consumer electronics, and network that drives advanced packaging growth as it promotes system optimization.

Advanced packaging is a very expensive process compared with conventional packaging solutions used in the semiconductor sector. At many stages, the cost of designing and producing chips at each new node is high. Furthermore, the cost of producing wafer fabrication is much higher due to the complexities of the ICs. The complex patterning of different chips and ICs increases the overall cost of advanced packaging and hampers its adoption.

ADVANCED PACKAGING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on the region, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the advanced packaging market during 2020-2027. This rapid growth in this region is due to huge end-user demand for advanced packaging in countries like China and India.

Advanced Packaging Market Segmentation

By Type

Flip Chip CSP

Flip-Chip Ball Grid Array

Wafer Level CSP

2.5D/3D

Fan Out WLP

Others

Thin Quad Flat Packages



Flip-Chip Package-in-Package



Embedded Die



Others

By End Use

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Oil & Gas



Paper & Pulp



Others

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

Key Companies

Amkor Technology

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

IBM

Microchip Technology

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Texas Instruments

Analog Devices

