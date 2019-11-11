Advanced Markets Launches Single Stock CFDs

The initial package of Single Stock CFDs consists mostly of large-cap US, European and Asian Stocks, and the company will be expanding further from here by adding more geographies and expanding into mid-cap.

Advanced Markets' complete offering on Stock CFDs can be accessed via FIX API and various front-end platforms. We also offer extended trading hours on selected Single Stock CFDs.

Natallia Hunik, Chief Revenue Officer at Advanced Markets Group added:

"I believe that access to US equities is the most sought after, due to the fact that the U.S. market is the largest, and most valuable stock market in the world today. We offer a wide range of company stocks, including the most notable US tech giants as well as the largest European and Asian companies listed on the US exchanges."

Advanced Markets prides itself in being a true, 100% DMA broker since 2006. The Company remains convinced that the only way to provide a transparent, and fair, trading environment is by being an agency broker, allowing clients to participate in financial trading without having an inherent conflict of interest with their broker.

Only with Advanced Markets, professional traders can rest assured that their trades are responsibly routed to the world's largest liquidity providers. As with other asset classes, Advanced Markets offers Single Stock CFDs on an agency basis.

About Advanced Markets Group

Advanced Markets is a wholesale provider of liquidity, technology as well as credit solutions to institutional clients globally. This includes clients such as brokers, fund managers, hedge funds and CTAs (commodity trading advisors). The firm's products support direct market access (DMA) trading in spot FX, energies, precious metals as well as CFDs (contracts for difference). All in global indices and also in commodities. Very Noteworthy: The company is privately held. Outside investors include Macquarie Americas Corp Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Macquarie Bank and BGC Partners.

